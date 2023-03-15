SIBL holds exchange of views with Hawkers

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged an exchange of views with hawkers of Mohammadpur area in the bank's Mohammadpur Branch, Dhaka. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest in the event, says a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, was present as special guest while Jafrin Khandker, Manager of the Branch, presided over the programme. Md. Abdul Hamid, Head of Dhaka Zone, officials of the Bank, hawkers and small traders were present on the occasion.

Mentionable, SIBL has recently launched a unique deposit-cum-investment product for hawkers with a view to developing their financial capability and stability.



