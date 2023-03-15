Improve logistics system, link with EZs underscored

Bangladesh needs to improve its logistics system and connectivity with the economic zones (EZs) to attract more investors from home and abroad, business leaders and experts opined on Monday.

They also urged the government to make the country's business atmosphere more predictable and avoid unnecessary delay in the government offices to set up new industries.

They came up with the suggestions and appeal from a session - 'Investing in Economic Zones: Progress and priority opportunities in Bangladesh' - on the last day of the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) organised the three-day international event at the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun and Managing Director (MD) of Abdul Monem Economic Zone (AMEZ) Mainuddin Monem were the keynote speakers, while MD of Anwar Group Hossain Khaled moderated the session.

FBCCI Former President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bangladesh Enamul Huque, President of Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society (BSCMS) Naquib Khan, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet SAME Ltd Rajesh Mirchandani, and President of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) Syed Ershad Ahmed spoke on the occasion.

Mr Yusuf Harun briefed the participants about the government's efforts to establish 100 EZs across the country to attract investment, create employment, and ensure planned industrialisation.

Of the proposed 100 EZs, sites for 97 EZs have been approved so far. Ten EZs are running commercial operations, and 30 EZs are now under construction.

"Motto of the BEZA is to take care of your investments," Mr Harun said, adding that all necessary supports are there to facilitate operations of the industrial units.

Major General Rahman said the investment promotion agency has over forty years of experience.

Industries located in the EPZs get uninterrupted power supply in any situation - as directed in the relevant law, he added.

Rajesh Mirchandani lauded Bangladesh for achieving economic success in a short period. He suggested taking measures to improve ease of doing business situation here as well as implementing reforms to ensure strong tax policies.

Ershad Ahmed said an advanced quality warehousing system is required for the country's flourishing economy including for the EZs. "We have two backdated laws, which are putting us behind. One is the Customs Act 1969 and the other is the Warehouses Ordinance 1959."

Businesses all over the country are being harassed by customs officials, he said, adding that the laws should be amended.

He also emphasised connecting the EZs with railway network to help ensure green logistics as well as introducing professional scanning and warehouse management system in the airports to make businesses hassle free.

AMEZ Director Abdul Gafur said the investors want to see an environment of predictability to visualise what they can do in next 15-20 years.

