Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BASIC Bank launches 'Magpie' App

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

State-owned BASIC Bank Ltd launched its 'Magpie' App and customer service on boarding platform 'BASIC i-Account, a digital platform of banking services in order to making the financial system more inclusive and accessible to people.
 Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance inaugurated the services as chief guest in a ceremony at the bank's head office in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.
Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the bank presided over the programme while Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered welcome speech.
Directors of the bank Md. Razib Pervez, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan, Shamim Ahammed, Executive Director and Coordinator of BASIC Bank Md. Mezbaul Haque were present as special guests. Deputy Managing Directors Md. Abdur Rahim, Abu Md. Mofazzal and Md. Abul Kalam Azady were among others present on the occasion.
The app has all other financial services including banking. e-KYC based bank account opening without branch support, direct fund transfer to other bank through EFT, RTGS and NPSB, Add Money, E-Commerce/Merchant Payment, Credit Card Bill Payment, Utility Bill Payment, Ticketing and Remittance service and other banking services are available on Magpie App.
The app has also the facility of adding any card, account and mobile banking services account, funds transfer from any VISA or MasterCard, shopping through QR code, mobile recharge, instant balance inquiry and instant card/account statement. The Magpie App also features services like payment and receipt of school, college, university tuition fees and MFS transfer. The Apps will be available shortly on google play store and users could use it through smart phone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President
1400 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Tungipara
10 individuals, entities win FBCCI Business Excellence Award-2023
Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism
Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP
MCCI for quick, decisive measures to rebound economy
Lax monitoring by watchdog blamed for poor state of most NBFIs
‘Bangladesh to emerge as a hub for medicines’


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft