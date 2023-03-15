BASIC Bank launches 'Magpie' App

State-owned BASIC Bank Ltd launched its 'Magpie' App and customer service on boarding platform 'BASIC i-Account, a digital platform of banking services in order to making the financial system more inclusive and accessible to people.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance inaugurated the services as chief guest in a ceremony at the bank's head office in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.

Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the bank presided over the programme while Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered welcome speech.

Directors of the bank Md. Razib Pervez, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan, Shamim Ahammed, Executive Director and Coordinator of BASIC Bank Md. Mezbaul Haque were present as special guests. Deputy Managing Directors Md. Abdur Rahim, Abu Md. Mofazzal and Md. Abul Kalam Azady were among others present on the occasion.

The app has all other financial services including banking. e-KYC based bank account opening without branch support, direct fund transfer to other bank through EFT, RTGS and NPSB, Add Money, E-Commerce/Merchant Payment, Credit Card Bill Payment, Utility Bill Payment, Ticketing and Remittance service and other banking services are available on Magpie App.

The app has also the facility of adding any card, account and mobile banking services account, funds transfer from any VISA or MasterCard, shopping through QR code, mobile recharge, instant balance inquiry and instant card/account statement. The Magpie App also features services like payment and receipt of school, college, university tuition fees and MFS transfer. The Apps will be available shortly on google play store and users could use it through smart phone.



