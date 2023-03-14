Video
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday fixed the office time for the month of Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm like the previous years for all government, semi- government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices.

The decision was taken in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon Office in Dhaka.

According to the decision, all offices will have a 15-minute break for Zohr prayers from 1:15pm to 1:30pm, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told while briefing media in the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat. The Supreme Court, emergency service providing organisations, private companies, insurance companies, financial institutions, post, railway, hospitals, state-run mills and factories and other service-providing organisations will fix their own office time. The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on March 24 subject to sight the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation.


