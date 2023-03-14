SCBA election campaign gains momentum



Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election campaign has picked up momentum after both the pro-Awami League lawyers and the pro-BNP lawyers submitted nomination papers on behalf of their candidates to contest in the SCBA executive committee polls for 2023-24.



According to the schedule, elections will be held on March 15 and 16.



Although both the pro-AL lawyers and pro-BNP lawyers had on February 26 formed two separate sub-committees to contest in the SCBA executive committee for 2023-24, but with the intervention of senior lawyers both the committees have been cancelled following an unanimous decision.



At the same time, a fresh seven-member election sub-committee led by former judge and senior Advocate Monsurul Haque Chowdhury has been formed with unanimous decision to conduct the SCBA elections in 2023-24.



Now, former judge and senior Advocate Monsurul Haque Chowdhury will serve as the convener of the committee while the other six members of the committee are former vice-president Advocate Md Moniruzzan, Advocate BM Elias Kochi, Former Vice President Advocate ASM Moktar Kabir Khan, Advocate Mohammad Ashraf-uz-Zaman Khan, Deputy Attorney General Advocate Md Asaduzzaman Monir and Deputy Attorney General Advocate SM Golam Mostafa Tara.



The campaign for the Supreme Court Bar Association elections has picked up momentum as both AL and BNP lawyers collected nomination papers from this election sub-committee, which was formed with unanimous decision.



Candidates going to their voters and seeks votes after standing at the entrances of the Bar Association building.



'White panel' supported by Awami League and 'blue panel' supported by BNP are competing in the election.



Now every working day, the Supreme Court arena has become loud with slogans for the candidates of their respective panels.



The incumbent President Advocate Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and incumbent Secretary Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal are contesting for the post of President and Secretary respectively from the white panel.



The other candidates of the white panel supported by Awami League are Mohammad Ali Azam and Jasmine Sultana for the post of Vice President, Masud Alam Chowdhury for the post of Treasurer, Noore Alam Ujjal and Harunur Rashid for the post of Joint Secretary.



The seven-member candidates of executive are Md Safayet Hossain Sajib, Mohiuddin Rudru, Shafiq Raihan Shaon, Subhash Chandra Das, Nazmul Hossain Swapan, Md Delwar Hossain and Moniruzzaman Rana.



On the other hand, senior lawyer and former seven times secretary of SCBA Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and former secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal are contesting for the post of President and Secretary respectively from the BNP-backed blue panel.



The other candidates of the blue panel are Advocate Humayun Kabir Manju and Advocate Sarkar Tahmina Sandhya will contest for the post of Vice President, Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milan and Advocate Md Abdul Karim will contest for the post of Joint Secretary and Advocate Rezaul Karim will contest for the post of Treasurer.



The seven-member candidates of executive are Advocate Ashikuzzaman Nazrul, Advocate Fatima Akhtar, Advocate Fazle Elahi Avi, Barrister Faisal Dastgir, Advocate Shafiqul Islam, Advocate Mostafizur Rahman Ahad and Advocate Russell Ahmed.



The elections for 14 posts, including President, Secretary and Treasurer will be held on March 15 and 16.



Elections would be held also for two posts of Vice President, two posts of Joint Secretary and seven executive committee members.



In the 2022-2023 executive committee election of the SCBA, pro-AL lawyers won seven posts including President and Secretary, out of 14 posts and seven posts were won by pro-BNP lawyers.

