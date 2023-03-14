500 sued, 1 arrested



Rajshahi, Mar, 13: Classes and examinations at Rajshahi University (RU) remained suspended on Monday as per the authorities decision following Saturday's clash near the campus.



Motihar Police Station SI Amant Ullah on Sunday night filed a case accusing some 250-300 unknown persons over the clash between locals and the university students in Binodpur Gate area of Rajshahi city on Saturday.



Police filed the case bringing allegation of arson attack on police box, torched motorcycles and obstructed police to perform their duties.



On Sunday, the university registrar Abdus Salam also lodged a case with Motihar Police Station against 500 people.



Police, later, arrested a person named Taslim Ali alias Peter, 45, a transport worker.



Meanwhile, Rajshahi University vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar has said those who set fire on rail line are not the students of the university but outsiders.



Prof Sattar said this in a press briefing at administrative building of the university around 1:30pm on Monday, a day after the incident.



"We tried to make the agitating students understand to stop the demonstrations and are working to solve the issue," the VC said.



"We also assured the student of fulfilling their demands. The authorities will work to restrict the outsiders on the campus."



Students have been asked to bring university ID card while roaming on the campus, he said.



Prof Golam Sabbir said they are also working to ensure proper treatment of the students who were injured during the clash.



He said the university will resume academic and administrative activities on Tuesday.



"Police fired rubber bullet and hurled tear gas shells during the clash between the students and locals. University administration did not ask them to fire."



A 5-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident, he said adding, the committee was asked to submit the report within the7 working days.



RU deputy vice-chancellor Prof Humayun Kabir has been made the chief of the probe body.



A group of youths set fire to railway tracks on Sunday night following the clash between students and locals, halting rail communication between Rajshahi and Dhaka.



Around 8:00pm, the students set fire to the rail line near the Faculty of Fine Arts of the university, Rajshahi Railway Station Super Abdul Karim said.



In addition, the students demonstrated in front of the administrative building of the university and locked the building to protest the incident.



The protesting students shouted slogans with their six-point demand, calling for justice.



Justice for the attack on RU students by locals and police, stopping the entry of outsiders in the university and ensuring safety of the students, ensuring on-campus accommodation for all students, ensuring proper treatment of the injured students were among the demands.



A large number police have been deployed in front of the main gate of the university. No shops in Binodpur were opened.



