Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:05 AM
BSMMU confers honorary doctorate on Saima Wazed

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Saima Wazed Hossain, Chairperson of Shuchona Foundation and Adviser to the Director General of WHO on mental health and autism, and a member of the WHO's Expert Advisory Panel on Mental Health, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received a special honorary doctorate degree for her contribution to autism.

President M Abdul Hamid handed over the honorary degree to her at the fourth convocation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The convocation was held on Monday. Earlier, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed confirmed this. President M Abdul Hamid along with two other senior professors - Orthopedic Surgeon Prof Kazi Shahidul Alam and Virologist Prof Nazrul Islam were conferring honorary doctorate degree to her.

In this context, Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Saima Wazed has made Bangladesh well-known all over the world by working on autism. She has been working on this for a long time. That is why we are giving her an honorary doctorate degree."

Saima Wazed Hussain graduated from Barry University, USA in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in clinical psychology in 2002. Later in 2004, she obtained a specialist degree in school of psychology. While studying at Barry University, she researched the development of women in Bangladesh. Her research work on this subject was recognised as the best scientific presentation by the Florida Academy of Science.

Saima Wazed has been working on autism and neurological disorders in children since 2008. She organized the first South Asian Conference on Autism in Dhaka in 2011. Since 2013, she has been working as an expert consultant on mental health at the World Health Organization. In recognition of which, she was awarded the WHO Excellence Award in 2014 by the World Organization.

The fourth convocation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) was held at Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall at 4pm.

President and Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University presided over it.

Welcome speech, deliver by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed. Besides, Health Minister Zahid Malek and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni spoke as special guests. Prof Rajvardhan Azad Chairman of the University Service Commission in Bihar, India was present as the convocation speaker.


