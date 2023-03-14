BD to have 3.5 trillion dollar plus economy before 2041: FBCCI chief

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin , said on Monday that Bangladesh will have over $ 3.5 trillion economy before 2041.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day business summit hosted by the FBCCI at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital's Sherebangla Nagar, he said that the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, attended by different countries' ministers and entrepreneurs was "highly successful".



He said that 100 economic zones are in place for entrepreneurs.



FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Salauddin Alamgir, MA Momen, Amin Helali, Habibullah Don and MA Razzak Khan Raj and Bangladesh Policy Exchange Chairman Riaz Masroor were present at the news conference.



Jasim Uddin said, "Despite gas and power crisis and other adversities, our economy reached $470 billion. The government is business friendly. The Padma Bridge is in place. Mega infrastructure projects are under implementation. All this suggests that by 2041, the economy will be worth over $3.5 trillion.



Top entrepreneurs said that Bangladesh with 17 crore people, 68 per cent of whom work, was now the world's 9th consumer market.



They said that the country offered huge investment opportunities and business-friendly environment.



Bangladesh is a big consumer market, they said, adding four countries are important due to their geographical location -- Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.



That's why, Japan, South Korea and other countries are investing in Bangladesh, they said.



Jasim said that this was for the first time that Bangladesh hosted business summit.



"Despite lack of experience, the business summit was successful even if there were some mistakes. One of the reasons for the success was that 896 people registered to attend the summit. More than 300 foreigners have come. Every session was lively. Foreign businessmen attended the sessions with interest. So far four business agreements have been signed with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has announced that it will invest more. Businessmen from several other countries have expressed their interest in doing business here. The objective of this summit was branding and highlighting the country's capabilities, in which we succeeded."



He said, "Several business challenges and obstacles were identified in business sessions. I will analyse the data of each session and send it to the government in the form of a proposal. We hope that the government will help us."



He said, "Greater emphasis was laid on agricultural products. The Prime Minister is interested to expand the agriculture sector. Emphasis was placed on how export markets can be expanded by diversifying agricultural products.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority worked as partners in the business summit hosted by the FBCCI to mark its Golden Jubilee.



On Saturday, Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to present the nation's economic potentials to the world.



The summit was split into three plenary sessions to address various strategic issues, 14 parallel sessions, business to business meets, networking sessions, an open house reception followed by guided tours for international delegates.



Ministers of the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, chief executive officers of 12 multinational companies and more than 300 foreign investor representatives and business leaders from 17 countries participated in this summit.



Prominent businessman Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, said foreign entrepreneurs want to see the environment of the country before investing. They see investment friendly policies in place before investing.



Bangladesh has the environment, he said, speaking as the chief guest at the Circular Economy session.

Saber Hossain Cowdhury said that if Bangladesh offered greater facilities than other countries, foreigners will invest here.



"If not, they will move to other countries. We are reviewing our progress, and we want to work on how to improve," he said.



"Now is the time to think about what recycling will do in our trillion dollar economy," he said. Now is the time to think about what we will do in the next 50 years. Foreign entrepreneurs want to see the policy-environment here. They have a choice, they can leave if there is no investment environment," he said.



Saber Hossain said Bangladesh wants to work with the world community. I will tell the entrepreneurs that now is the time to invest in Bangladesh.



European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley said that the world was for dubbing circular economy. The EU is not only the main market for Bangladesh's export products, but also the world's largest market. We are trying to take effective measures to meet the conditions of environmental protection including reducing carbon emissions to zero.



Beximco Textile Chief Executive Officer Syed Naveed Hossain said, we are not behind profit in terms of investment. In investing, we focus on people first, then nature. People are now looking towards wealth, glory and power. They did not work in the pandemic. Now we have to leave these behind and think about a sustainable economy, especially the environmental system.



Runner Group Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan said in another session in the event that there is a policy of motorbikes in the country. Now policies are coming regarding bikes and electric bikes. Now I can say, you can invest in this sector. But there are concerns about three-wheeler auto rickshaws.



In response to a question, Hafizur Rahman Khan said, we are moving from lead acid batteries to lithium ion batteries. Two companies have already started working. This is the basic stage. In the future we will move to lithium ion.



Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group and former president of FBCCI, said that there is a huge demand for lithium batteries in the country. It is not only internal but its external demand is also huge. Investments are already coming in this sector. Through this, export income will come to meet the needs of the country. Electric bikes have potential. Foreign investors can exploit this potential.



