Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:05 AM
PM asks DCs to strictly monitor markets during Ramadan

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the deputy commissioners of all districts to monitor markets strictly during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and to take legal measures if necessary.

The instructions were given in the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet held on Monday with the Prime Minister in the chair at her Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed media at the Secretariat.

He said that the PM asked the authorities to keep prices of daily essentials stable.

"There is a trend of increasing essential prices ahead or during the Ramadan. It is being communicated always with the field level administration. Monitoring activities are on at different levels of the government to ensure that prices and supplies are stable during Ramadan," Mahbub said.

In response to a question about preparations ahead of Ramadan, the cabinet secretary said, "The DCs have been asked to monitor the market strictly and enforce law if needed. Strict actions would be taken against those who will try to create sufferings of the people during the period of Ramadan by increasing price."


