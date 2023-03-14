No dialogue with those who question election: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Monday said that no dialogue will be held with those whose job is to question the election. In a counter question she asked, with whom shall we sit for dialogue? We had a dialogue in the 2018 election, what was the result? They did nothing but questioned the election.



Referring to various incidents happening across the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that attempts are being made to create an unstable environment.



She said, "But I believe that nobody can do anything. There might be a temporary problem but the countrymen will deal with it."



The Prime Minister said these at a press conference at Ganabhaban, her official residence in the capital, following her visit to Qatar to attend 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).



Sheikh Hasina said, "They (BNP) have given 700 nominations in 300 seats and removed themselves from the election by eating money and then questioning the election. What will we talk about with them?"

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she will never bow down to any foreign pressure as the people are her strength, reiterating to hold the next general election in a free and fair manner.



"You have to keep one thing in mind that there is no such pressure that can pressurize Sheikh Hasina," she said in reply to the question -whether she is feeling any foreign pressure over the next general election in the context that the BNP has been lobbying foreigners and publication of an advertisement with the statement of 40 global personalities regarding Dr Yunus.



In this context, she said her government had constructed the Padma Bridge with its own finance, confronting all the hurdles, adding, "I have endured that pressure."



The Prime Minister said they had received numerous phone calls from ambassadors to foreign minister and from different countries to keep a person managing director (MD) of a bank though Bangladesh's existing laws do not permit a person to stay as MD after 60 years of age.



She questioned why a person wants to stay as MD violating the country's law and what his benefit is.

She said, "There might be one benefit of staying as MD and that is acquiring a lot of money and laundering that."



About publishing an advertisement in the Washington Post in favour of Dr Yunus, Sheikh Hasina questioned why an advertisement was published in a foreign newspaper in favour of a person who is famous as well as a Nobel Laureate.



The Prime Minister said she could not do anything as the head of the government as there are laws and courts to deal with labour rights and tax evasion.



"If anyone breaches the laws, the court will look into the matter and what can I do as the head of the government?" she added.



She expressed her doubt about the motive of the advertisement published before the next general election.



The Prime Minister said that many international and domestic agencies are looking forward to questioning the election. It appears the 40 people (Washington Post advertisement) also have some ambition behind it. There is no doubt about it.



On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, son of Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 on March 7. The Prime Minister also spoke about this in response to a question at the press conference.



AL President Sheikh Hasina said that on March 7, Radwan Mujib Siddiq went to give flowers to the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the family. There was no political motive or desire. Sheikh Rehana is my younger sister. We have five children. All are working for people. They are doing startup programmes, research works like Young Bangla and CRI, all kinds of work for the sake of the country.

She said, "Today we are enjoying digital Bangladesh. All of them have contribution to this. But they are working for the people of the country, no such political ambition worked. So far, they have not been made members of the party either. They don't even come into party work. They do not act on political ambitions."



In response to a question, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "We have proved that development takes place when there is political stability in the country. A lot of patience is required. Many blames, many things have to be heard. I am constantly hearing criticism. We made it possible."



"Before that, there were not so many televisions, not so many radios. We have made it all open. I have given the opportunity to speak in Digital Bangladesh. Many people criticize us from abroad. They criticize us with the things that we do. I have to hear again that I did nothing," she added.



AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi were present on the dais.



Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim moderated the press conference.



Earlier on March 8, the Prime Minister returned home from Doha, the capital of Qatar, after attending the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).



