BD greets resumption of diplomatic ties between KSA, Iran

Bangladesh welcomed the move by Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties saying that it will contribute to reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region.



"Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and welcomes the move by Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the reporters on Monday at his Secretariat.

"Bangladesh lauds the role played by China, Iraq, and Oman for facilitating the negotiation, leading to the successful breakthrough," Momen told the reporters.



Iran and Saudi Arabia Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.



The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals - both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.



KSA and Iran released a joint communique on the deal with China, which brokered the agreement as President Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as leader earlier Friday.



The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People's Congress, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the US slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East.



It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched, international media said.



