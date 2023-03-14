Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kuki-Chin Separatists Attack In Bandarban

Army warrant officer killed, 2 soldiers injured

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Army warrant officer killed, 2 soldiers injured

Army warrant officer killed, 2 soldiers injured

A senior army warrant officer was killed and two other soldiers suffered injuries when members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) opened fire on a patrol team in Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban district on Sunday.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Monday said, the deceased is Nazim Uddin, a master warrant officer of the army, son of late Shamser Ali of Ghaghatpara village of Rangpur Sadar upazila. The shooting left him dead in a remote area of Rowangchhari in Bandarban about 1:00pm.
 
Nazim, had been serving at the army for 30 years, died on the spot.

The injured army soldiers are being treated at a hospital, according to the ISPR.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed deep grief over his death.

On the occasion of National Children's Day-2023 and Independence Day, the patrol team went to remote hilly areas to ensure the security of a team that went to provide free health care to mothers and children on Sunday noon.

Around 1:00pm, the armed KNA members suddenly opened fire on the patrol team from an ambush vantage point, leaving the warrant officer dead on the spot and two others injured, ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, the separatist Kuki-Chin National Army, an armed terrorist group, has previously provided arms training to a militant group "Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" in Bandarban's hilly areas for money.

Besides, the terrorist group tried to stop the road construction work going on in Thanchi under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army. On failing, they kidnapped 12 workers on March 11, 2023 Of them, a worker suffered bullet injuries and four workers are still being held hostage by the KNA.

Although the remaining seven workers were released for ransom, they threatened them not to work on the road construction project.

Earlier on February 8, 2023, KNA sent a notice to the Transport Owners Association threatening to stop vehicle movement in three upazilas of Bandarban.

On Sunday, March 12, 2023, the district administration issued an indefinite travel ban in the area due to security concerns caused by various terrorist activities of KNA members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of essentials skyrocket
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
SCBA election campaign gains momentum
500 sued, 1 arrested
BSMMU confers honorary doctorate on Saima Wazed
BD to have 3.5 trillion dollar plus economy before 2041: FBCCI chief
PM asks DCs to strictly monitor markets during Ramadan


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft