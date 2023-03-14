

Army warrant officer killed, 2 soldiers injured



A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Monday said, the deceased is Nazim Uddin, a master warrant officer of the army, son of late Shamser Ali of Ghaghatpara village of Rangpur Sadar upazila. The shooting left him dead in a remote area of Rowangchhari in Bandarban about 1:00pm.



Nazim, had been serving at the army for 30 years, died on the spot.



The injured army soldiers are being treated at a hospital, according to the ISPR.



Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed deep grief over his death.



On the occasion of National Children's Day-2023 and Independence Day, the patrol team went to remote hilly areas to ensure the security of a team that went to provide free health care to mothers and children on Sunday noon.



Around 1:00pm, the armed KNA members suddenly opened fire on the patrol team from an ambush vantage point, leaving the warrant officer dead on the spot and two others injured, ISPR said.



According to the ISPR, the separatist Kuki-Chin National Army, an armed terrorist group, has previously provided arms training to a militant group "Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" in Bandarban's hilly areas for money.



Besides, the terrorist group tried to stop the road construction work going on in Thanchi under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army. On failing, they kidnapped 12 workers on March 11, 2023 Of them, a worker suffered bullet injuries and four workers are still being held hostage by the KNA.



Although the remaining seven workers were released for ransom, they threatened them not to work on the road construction project.



Earlier on February 8, 2023, KNA sent a notice to the Transport Owners Association threatening to stop vehicle movement in three upazilas of Bandarban.



On Sunday, March 12, 2023, the district administration issued an indefinite travel ban in the area due to security concerns caused by various terrorist activities of KNA members.



A senior army warrant officer was killed and two other soldiers suffered injuries when members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) opened fire on a patrol team in Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban district on Sunday.A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Monday said, the deceased is Nazim Uddin, a master warrant officer of the army, son of late Shamser Ali of Ghaghatpara village of Rangpur Sadar upazila. The shooting left him dead in a remote area of Rowangchhari in Bandarban about 1:00pm.Nazim, had been serving at the army for 30 years, died on the spot.The injured army soldiers are being treated at a hospital, according to the ISPR.Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed deep grief over his death.On the occasion of National Children's Day-2023 and Independence Day, the patrol team went to remote hilly areas to ensure the security of a team that went to provide free health care to mothers and children on Sunday noon.Around 1:00pm, the armed KNA members suddenly opened fire on the patrol team from an ambush vantage point, leaving the warrant officer dead on the spot and two others injured, ISPR said.According to the ISPR, the separatist Kuki-Chin National Army, an armed terrorist group, has previously provided arms training to a militant group "Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" in Bandarban's hilly areas for money.Besides, the terrorist group tried to stop the road construction work going on in Thanchi under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army. On failing, they kidnapped 12 workers on March 11, 2023 Of them, a worker suffered bullet injuries and four workers are still being held hostage by the KNA.Although the remaining seven workers were released for ransom, they threatened them not to work on the road construction project.Earlier on February 8, 2023, KNA sent a notice to the Transport Owners Association threatening to stop vehicle movement in three upazilas of Bandarban.On Sunday, March 12, 2023, the district administration issued an indefinite travel ban in the area due to security concerns caused by various terrorist activities of KNA members.