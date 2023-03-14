Cabinet clears draft of BD-Bhutan transit agreement

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of a transit agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan to be signed soon to permit neighboring country Bhutan to use Bangladesh's land and sea ports for the country's imports and exports.



The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon Office in Dhaka.



The meeting has also cleared the drafts of 'Absorbing the surplus employees of the statutory government authorities, autonomous bodies and state-owned institutions act, 2023' and 'Bangladesh Public Private Partnership Authority Act, 2023'.



It has also agreed to cancel a previous decision of the Cabinet on the draft of 'Bogura Science and Technology University Act, 2023'.



While briefing media after the meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told, "Bhutan is a land locked country. They have no river or sea ports of their own for imports and exports. They receive similar benefits from India. Now they are getting an opportunity to use Bangladesh's land and ports."



He said the draft deal will now be sent to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to determine the transit fee or revenue for Bhutanese vehicles for transit through Bangladesh.



"After finalising everything, the agreement will be signed," he added.



Currently, Bangladesh has a transit agreement with neighbouring India enabling the country to use some of Bangladesh's ports and roads.



