Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cabinet clears draft of BD-Bhutan transit agreement

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of a transit agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan to be signed soon to permit neighboring country Bhutan to use Bangladesh's land and sea ports for the country's imports and exports.

The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon Office in Dhaka.

The meeting has also cleared the drafts of 'Absorbing the surplus employees of the statutory government authorities, autonomous bodies and state-owned institutions act, 2023' and 'Bangladesh Public Private Partnership Authority Act, 2023'.

It has also agreed to cancel a previous decision of the Cabinet on the draft of 'Bogura Science and Technology University Act, 2023'.

While briefing media after the meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told, "Bhutan is a land locked country. They have no river or sea ports of their own for imports and exports. They receive similar benefits from India. Now they are getting an opportunity to use Bangladesh's land and ports."

He said the draft deal will now be sent to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to determine the transit fee or revenue for Bhutanese vehicles for transit through Bangladesh.

"After finalising everything, the agreement will be signed," he added.

Currently, Bangladesh has a transit agreement with neighbouring India enabling the country to use some of Bangladesh's ports and roads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of essentials skyrocket
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
SCBA election campaign gains momentum
500 sued, 1 arrested
BSMMU confers honorary doctorate on Saima Wazed
BD to have 3.5 trillion dollar plus economy before 2041: FBCCI chief
PM asks DCs to strictly monitor markets during Ramadan


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft