Mitu Murder Case

Ctg Court orders to begin trial of Babul, 6 others

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: A Chattogram Court ordered to begin trial of seven in   Mitu murder case accused including the sacked Police Superintendent Babul Akhtar.

The third Metrolpolitan Sessions Judge of Chattogram Muhammad Jasimuddin gave the order to begin trial after framing Charge against them.

The Court has fixed the date for testifying the witnesses on April 9 next.

Earlier in the afternoon the hearing of the case for beginning the trial against them was completed in the same court and the court fixed 4 pm for announcing the order of the case.

During the hearing, Babul Akhtar, Anwar Hussain, Shahjahan Mia, and Motaleb Mia were present in the court.

Earlier, the PBI (Police Bureau Investigation) submitted a 2,084 -page charge sheet accusing seven persons inluding the sacked SP Babul Akhtar, husband of Mahmuda Khatun Mitu on September 13 last year.

The charge sheet was accepted by the court on October 10 last and an warrant for arrest of two absconding accused.

Among the charge sheeted accused Babul Akhtar, Wasim, Shahjahan, and Anwar are now in jail while Ehteshamul is on bail.

Plaintiff-turned-suspect Babul's wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram in the morning of June 5 in 2016, while she was taking her son to school.

It happened a few days after Babul, who had been promoted to the rank of superintendent, joined the police headquarters in Dhaka.



