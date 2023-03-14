Video
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023
Home Back Page

Fire breaks out at Tejkunipara  Slum

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A massive fire broke out at Tejkunipara Slum in the city's Tejgaon area Monday night.

The fire originated at a shanty of the slum around 7:50pm and it engulfed the adjoining ones, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of fire service and  civil defense headquarters (media cell).

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot, and they were trying to douse the fire, he added.

Five additional fire tenders are on their way to join the fire efforts.

The origin of the fire could not be known immediately.

No casualties were reported.     UNB


