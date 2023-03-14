8 including a woman arrested



Police arrested eight people including a woman on Sunday night in a case was filed against 10-12 people in connection with the clash between Jagannath University (JnU) students and employees of Swapnapuri, a private entertainment centre, in Dinajpur's Nawabganj.



The arrested persons have been sent to the court on Monday.



JnU student Anamika Akhtar filed the case at Nawabganj Police Station as plaintiff. In total of 13 people including 10 students were injured in the clash.



The arrestees are: Sabuj Mia (29), Rezwan Ahmed (18), Ashraful Islam (17), Prabhas Kisku (36), Azizul Haque (39), Zahidul Islam (45), Manikul Islam (32) and Salma Akhtar (21). Among them, five are employees of Swapnapuri and three are outsiders.



According to the case, a group of 12 teachers-employees including 73 students of the 14th batch of Geography and Environment Department of Jagannath University went to visit the Barapukuria coal mine for field work on Sunday morning.



After visiting the mine at 3:30pm, they went to Swapnapuri in Nawabganj upazila of the district. At this time some students went on a horse ride. Later while getting off the ride, student Vinay Chandra accidentally dropped a bag.



A female student was harassed by a Swapnapuri employee while taking the bag back. The students protested the incident. At one stage the employees of Swapnapuri beat the students mercilessly with local weapons (sticks, rods).



In this incident, 10 students of the university were injured and some teachers were assaulted. Later, the police rescued the injured students and admitted them to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex and Dinajpur Medical College and Hospital.



