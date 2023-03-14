Drug-dealer Palash runs drugs business from jail

Notorious drug-dealer and terrorist Abul Mannan Palash of Aminbazar, who was arrested recently by Mohammadpur Police Station, has been running his drugs business from Dhaka Central Jail though his associates, according to local people and police officials.



Mohammadpur Police arrested Palash (32) of Aminbazar under Savar Police Station from Mohammadpur with his members while carrying at least 500 bottles of Phensedyl in a car.



Savar Police claimed that Palash, son of Md Safar Ali of Narshingha Pur of Savar municipal area is well known as a drug-king in his area. People of the locality were not relieved even after his arrest.



His syndicate members are currently in hiding, but fully active in their illicit business in the area.



Palash grew up in the Savar, and presently owns few homes in Aminbazar and Ashulia of Savar. He claims to be in the transportation business.



According to sources and law enforcement agencies, Palash is a top-level drug dealer. He formed his own syndicate comprised of his associates from Amin Bazar.



He supplies drugs to different areas of Dhaka, particularly in Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Mirpur Beribadh, Hemayetpur and Ashulia.



His associates evade arrest by moving undetected and carefully, always keeping their location a secret. He monitors all the business from Jail.



Some locals alleged that the drug lord is now under arrest but regularly monitoring the area for his illicit business.

