Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Drug-dealer Palash runs drugs business from jail

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

Notorious drug-dealer and terrorist Abul Mannan Palash of Aminbazar, who was arrested recently by Mohammadpur Police Station, has been running his drugs business from Dhaka Central Jail though his associates, according to local people and police officials.

Mohammadpur Police arrested Palash (32) of Aminbazar under Savar Police Station from Mohammadpur with his members while carrying at least 500 bottles of Phensedyl in a car.

Savar Police claimed that Palash, son of Md Safar Ali of Narshingha Pur of Savar municipal area is well known as a drug-king in his area. People of the locality were not relieved even after his arrest.

His syndicate members are currently in hiding, but fully active in their illicit business in the area.

Palash grew up in the Savar, and presently owns few homes in Aminbazar and Ashulia of Savar. He claims to be in the transportation business.

According to sources and law enforcement agencies, Palash is a top-level drug dealer. He formed his own syndicate comprised of his associates from Amin Bazar.

He supplies drugs to different areas of Dhaka, particularly in Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Mirpur Beribadh, Hemayetpur and Ashulia.

His associates evade arrest by moving undetected and carefully, always keeping their location a secret. He monitors all the business from Jail.

Some locals alleged that the drug lord is now under arrest but regularly monitoring the area for his illicit business.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg Court orders to begin trial of Babul, 6 others
Fire breaks out at Tejkunipara  Slum
8 including a woman arrested
‘Everything Everywhere’ all-conquering at Oscars
Drug-dealer Palash runs drugs business from jail
2 Secy's tenure extended on contract, 8 new DCs appointed in 8 dists
CU internal conflicts leads to mass resignation
People are source of AL’s strength, says Quader


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft