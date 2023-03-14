Video
Home Back Page

2 Secy's tenure extended on contract, 8 new DCs appointed in 8 dists

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Two secretaries of the government have been given contractual appointment for next one year after completion of their service age. Besides, new Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were assigned in eight districts across the country.

The Public Administration Ministry has issued separate notifications in this regards.

According to the notification, Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasiuddin's contractual appointment would be effective from March 10 while Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah's contract from April 2 this year. Separate contracts would be signed with the two secretaries in this regards, the notifications said.

Among the eight new DCs, Natore's DC Shamim Ahmed was transferred to Rajshahi as its new DC while seven others were newly appointed as DC. They all are Deputy Secretary (DS) of the government.

Public Administration Ministry's Ashfaqul Haque Chowdhury was appointed DC of Narail while Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor's Private Secretary Marufur Rashid Khan in Madaripur, Energy and Mineral Resources Division's Shakil Ahmed in Dinajpur, Youth and Sports State Minister's Private Secretary Abu Naser Bhuiyan in Natore, Prime Minister's Office's Director Azizul Islam in Meherpur, Commerce Ministry's SM Rafiqul Islam in Jhenaidah and Cabinet Division's Urmi Binte Salam was appointed DC of Moulavibazar.

Meanwhile, SM Golam Kibria, former Director General of the Department of Film and Publication (DFP), was given one year's contract in the same post from the date he would join.

Besides, former ambassador Ahmed Tariq Karim was appointed as chairman of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) on two years contract and actress Jyotika Pal Jyoti was appointed as director of the Bangladesh Shilpakola Academy for next two years on contract.


