CU internal conflicts leads to mass resignation

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: The Vice Chancellor of Chattogram University and the Proctorial body are now at loggerheads that led to the resignation of 17 teachers of the administrative body.



According to insiders of CU administrations, the internal conflict between CU VC and the Proctorial body has been continuing during the last one year on different issues regarding the appointment of employees, teachers and other administrative matters.



The conflict has become publicly known with the teachers' resignation.



Senior teachers of CU opined that the mass resignation of Proctorial body tarnished the image of the organisation.



Presently mudslinging between CU VC Dr Shirin Akhtar and the resigned proctorial body has been continuing.



Meanwhile, VC Shirin Akhtar alleged that the proctorial body had tendered resignation failing to use her in their personal benefits.



She also confirmed that she asked two of them, Proctor and Assistant Proctor, to resign personally.



CU adminstration sources said, three more teachers have resigned from the administrative post on Monday. They are, Dr M Saidul Islam, Provost of Khaleda Zia Hall, Assistant Proctor M Yakub, Atish Dipankar Hall Provost Dr Suman Barua.



CU administration sources said, six more teachers resigned from the administrative posts earlier. As a result, 24 teachers had so far resigned among the total of 50 adminstrative posts.



The 17 administrative officers of CU who resigned on Sunday are:

Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiya and Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam, SAM Ziaul Islam, Dr Ramendu Parial, Gulam Quddus Lablu, M Shahriyar Bulbul Resident Tutor of Shahjalal Hall, Shahid Abdur Rab Hall Provost Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, Dr. Omar Faruk, IQAC Additional Director, AF Rahman Hall Resident tutor Anabil Ihsan, Preetilata Hall Resident tutor Farzana Afrin Rupa, Shahid Abdur Rab Hall Resident tutor Dr AHM Abdullah Al Masud and Ramiz Ahmed Sultan, Shamsun Nahar Hall Resident Tutor Shakila Tasmin, Khaleda Zia Hall Resident tutor Dr. M Shah Alam, Nasrin Akhtar and Umme Habiba and Alaol Hall resident tutor Jhulan Dhar.



Acting registrar of CU KM Nur Ahmed on Sunday said proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiya and assistant proctor Dr Shahidul Islam submitted their resignation letters.



Contacted, Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul said, "I have submitted my resignation as I need time for my research and students."



Earlier on March 7, CU 1st female assistant proctor and Assistant Professor of Chemistry Department Mariam Islam resigned from her post.



Meanwhile, the CU authorities appointed Dr Muhammad Nurul Azim Sikder, Associate Professor of Marine Science Institute as Proctor. The directive came into effect from March 12.

