

Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey



Environment, Forest and Climate Change Deputy Minister Ms. Habibun Nahar, MP graced the ceremony as "Chief Guest," says a press release.



"Water is the most essential natural resource on Earth. Water is used for different purposes from household works to industrial, scientific and healthcare activities, after which it becomes contaminated and undrinkable.



"Moreover, the impact of climate change in Bangladesh is an extremely crucial issue as this country is one of the most vulnerable nations that will be impacted by climate change in the coming decades. However, best and optimum use of water can fight the adverse effects climate change.



Therefore, sustainable water management is crucial. Everyone has a role to play at the industrial and household level. Efficient Treatment Plants eliminate germs and toxins from industrial wastewater and can thus ensure its reuse. If this is not done, rivers and oceans will be polluted and lives will be endangered."



At the end of her speech Ms. Habibun Nahar MP announced the lauching of Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd., "I am happy to know that Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. is responsible for constructing a centralized water treatment plant and centralized wastewater treatment plant in Bangladesh's special economic zone Araihajar, Narayanganj.



Dr. Hisato Takeda, General Director of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. gave the welcome speech. He said: "Today we are launching Goshu Kohsan Bangladesh Co., Ltd. and with the start of our business here, the number of countries that we'll be operating in will increase from 5 to 6. Currently, many special economic zones (SEZ) are being planned in Bangladesh.



"We hope that along with Japanese companies, other foreign companies will play a significant role in the call to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and in the field of water treatment we believe that we, Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. will be able to contribute to sustainable development. To enable a sustainable and efficient water purification system, we have started construction at the site last month."



Additional Secretary and Executive Member (Planning & Development) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Mohammed Erfan Sharif and Former President of DCCI Shams Mahmud (CIP) were present as Special Guests.



Prospective Japanese investors, distinguished government officials, representative from the leading, industry and business associations (Local and Japanese) and Japanese expatriates also attended the event. Bangladeshi consultancy firm Young Consultant's Public Relations and Communication team successfully organized the ceremony.



Water and wastewater treatment management company Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. Announced their launching through a grand ceremony at Gulshan's Six Seasons Hotel Saturday evening.Environment, Forest and Climate Change Deputy Minister Ms. Habibun Nahar, MP graced the ceremony as "Chief Guest," says a press release."Water is the most essential natural resource on Earth. Water is used for different purposes from household works to industrial, scientific and healthcare activities, after which it becomes contaminated and undrinkable."Moreover, the impact of climate change in Bangladesh is an extremely crucial issue as this country is one of the most vulnerable nations that will be impacted by climate change in the coming decades. However, best and optimum use of water can fight the adverse effects climate change.Therefore, sustainable water management is crucial. Everyone has a role to play at the industrial and household level. Efficient Treatment Plants eliminate germs and toxins from industrial wastewater and can thus ensure its reuse. If this is not done, rivers and oceans will be polluted and lives will be endangered."At the end of her speech Ms. Habibun Nahar MP announced the lauching of Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd., "I am happy to know that Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. is responsible for constructing a centralized water treatment plant and centralized wastewater treatment plant in Bangladesh's special economic zone Araihajar, Narayanganj.Dr. Hisato Takeda, General Director of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. gave the welcome speech. He said: "Today we are launching Goshu Kohsan Bangladesh Co., Ltd. and with the start of our business here, the number of countries that we'll be operating in will increase from 5 to 6. Currently, many special economic zones (SEZ) are being planned in Bangladesh."We hope that along with Japanese companies, other foreign companies will play a significant role in the call to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and in the field of water treatment we believe that we, Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. will be able to contribute to sustainable development. To enable a sustainable and efficient water purification system, we have started construction at the site last month."Additional Secretary and Executive Member (Planning & Development) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Mohammed Erfan Sharif and Former President of DCCI Shams Mahmud (CIP) were present as Special Guests.Prospective Japanese investors, distinguished government officials, representative from the leading, industry and business associations (Local and Japanese) and Japanese expatriates also attended the event. Bangladeshi consultancy firm Young Consultant's Public Relations and Communication team successfully organized the ceremony.