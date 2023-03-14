Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m

Remittance inflow during first ten days in the running month of March stands at $682 million which is $39 million higher than the same period in February.



According to Bangladesh Bank statistics in the first 10 days of February remittance received by the country was $643 million.



The central bank's latest data shows in the first ten days of March five state owned banks among six received a total of $89.19 million of which the highest was brought by Agrani Bank. One state owned bank received no remittance during the time.



On the other hand, out of 42 private commercial banks, 38 banks received a total of $577 million and four received no remittance in first ten days.



Among the private banks Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited received the highest amount of $161.86 million and the second highest by City Bank Limited at $48 million.



Two specialized banks received $14 million and foreign commercial banks received $2.4 million during the period.



When contacted a senior Bangladesh Bank official said remittance during first ten days of March is higher ahead of Ramadan and it will rise in the coming days.



He said March remittance inflow is likely to be higher than in February as the month consists of 31 days while February was 28 days.



He said as the government has appreciated value of dollar against Taka, remittance inflow is higher than the previous months. Besides, due to cash incentives, inward remittance in legal channels is increasing.



In first eight months of the running financial 2023 Bangladesh received a total $14 billion which is $600 million higher than the first eight months of the last fiscal.



He said this is a positive trend and hopefully at the end of this fiscal the total remittance will be higher than the last fiscal. In February, the total amount of remittance was $1.56 billion.

