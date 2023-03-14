Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.



After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 8.59 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,243.57. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 1.95 points to finish at 2,223.49 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 0.95 point to close at 1,359.86.



Out of 336 issues traded, 95 advanced, 40 declined and 201 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



Daily trade turnover increased to Taka 4517.18 million on the country's premier bourse, which was Taka 4,335.84 million at the previous session of the week.



RUPALILIFE dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by BDCOM, GENEXIL, ADNTEL and SEAPEARL.

Rupali Life was the day's top gainer, rising 9.78 per cent, while UNILEVERCL was the worst loser, shedding 4.99 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 5.31 points to settle at 18,400.66 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 2.78 points to close at 11,030.31.



Of the issues traded, 31 declined, 38 advanced and 89 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.



The port city's bourse traded 13.97 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 8.14 crore. BSS

