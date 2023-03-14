Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day

JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Medical device manufacturing company JMI Group has celebrated the International Women's Day in a befitting manner.

Marking the event, female staff working at the business conglomerate were given a warm reception with flowers and chocolate on Thursday.

Also a cake was cut at the conference room of the company's head office in Dhaka, says a press release.

Executive Director of NIPRO JMI Medical Ltd Kunio (Kenny) Takamido cut the cake with the presence of Chief Executive Officer of JMI Builders and Construction Ltd Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of JMI Group Md Zahangir Alam, FCMA, Executive Director of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd Abhijit Paul, Head of Sales and Marketing at JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd Md Rabiul Alam, Head of Admin at JMI Group Major (Retd.) Abdullah Al Faruki, Head of Human Resources Department at JMI Group AM Mamunul, Chief Financial Officer of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd Md Abu Hana, Managing Director of Window Media Limited AKM Shariful Islam and others.

At the event, the top officials of JMI Group said that a group of companies under JMI for the last 24 years have been treating their female employees equally in line with the male ones. None of the employees are underestimated at JMI Group because they are female. JMI Group believes that the career has no gender and a man of quality always promotes equality.

Some of the female employees also expressed their feelings about the working environment at the JMI Group. They said that they feel like a second family while working at JMI Group. They have never been humiliated or deprived because they are women.

JMI Group is a pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing and marketing company established in joint investment with foreign investments. Started in 1999, JMI Group currently has joint investments from Japan, South Korea, China, Turkey and Thailand.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline ready for inauguration
Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey
HSBC rescues British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank
Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched
JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft