Parachute launches safe care for all babies

Parachute Just for Baby launched their latest initiative, Parachute Just For Baby Doctor's Advice, with an aim to ensure safe baby care for all babies.



The initiative features two experienced pediatricians who answer real mothers' queries shared on Parachute Just for Baby's Facebook Page.



The program was hosted by popular model, actress, and mother Masuma Rahman Nabila, and featured highly revered specialists, Dr. Khan Lamia Nahid, Associate Professor, Pediatrician, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College, and Dr. Mohasina Mou, MBBS (SSMCH), PGT (pediatrician), BRB Hospital LTD.



About being a part of the initiative, Nabila says, "Parachute Just for Baby has earned the trust of lacs of moms across the globe. The brand endeavors to make safe baby care accessible to all moms. With this intent, the brand identified a need among moms for a trusted voice whose advice they can listen to while taking care of their babies. "Parachute Just for Baby Doctor's Advice" series is dedicated to this need of moms. I am glad to be associated with the series and in making a difference to moms in the country."



There were several questions shared by real mothers regarding dryness of babies' skin, rashes, and itchiness. One of the participating mothers from Cox's Bazar had asked what products she should particularly use for her 8-month-old baby. To this, the expert pediatrician strongly advised using products with 100% safe ingredients which are allergy-tested and internationally certified, like Australian Made Safe certified for their baby's skin care.



Parachute Just for Baby sends an open invitation for mothers to drop their general queries on baby's care through the official Parachute Just for Baby social media platforms. To get their questions answered on Parachute Just for Baby Doctor's Advice, any mother across the country can leave their query at this link: https://www.facebook.com/parachutejustforbaby Consumers can send queries for credible answers as part of the brand's commitment to safe baby care.



