

BWIT celebrates Int’l Women’s Day and introduces new EC



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, was present at the event as the chief guest, while Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, and Bryan Schiller, Acting Spokesperson, U.S. Embassy, were present at the session as special guests.



The programme was moderated by Achia Nila, the newly elected Secretary General of BWIT.



Rusell T Ahmed, President, BASIS, Suparna Roy, Digital Development Specialist, World Bank; and Samira Zuberi Himika, Senior Vice President, BASIS, also participated in a session of the program as panelists, and this panel discussion was moderated by Rumesa Hossain, Newly Elected Vice President of BWIT.



The newly elected committee was introduced by the immediate former president, Dr. Lafifa Jamal, a professor at the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Dhaka.



Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said: "The women's empowerment in technology movement has been initiated a long time ago, especially when our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to create an inclusive society with a woman and a man working together at the Union Digital Center. From then to now, women's involvement not only in technology but in the economy has been increasing at a remarkable rate. The state minister also hopes that the participation ratio of men and women in the national economy will be equal by 2031."



Muhibul Hasan Naufel said: "We are very keen to encourage our girls in education and women in development�.Besides, we want our women to move forward in professions and businesses, and we used to convince our financial institutions to offer easy loans to our women entrepreneurs.



"The local people need to use the opportunity of technology, and we are willing to support the Bangladeshi people in technology with all our available resources," said Bryan Schiller, Acting Spokesperson, U.S. Embassy.



The her welcome speech the newly elected President Ms Rezwana khan said: "-Bangladesh Women in Technology (BWIT) was launched on December 29, 2010, as a forum for consolidating, developing, and enhancing the participation and leadership of women involved as entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and tech professionals.



"We have dedicated this International Women's Day event to our founder, the legendary Luna Shamsuddoha, who was a Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur and chairman of Dohatec New Media, which she founded in 1992. She was the first female chairman of the state owned Janata Bank Limited. She founded BWIT with her own hands and showed us the way to connect, empower, and grow girls in tech. We are lucky to carry on her legacy and will try to do our level best to achieve the goal.



The UN theme for this year's International Women's Day is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality". A very timely theme is prioritizing our industry, where gender equality in the digital industry is going to accelerate, empower, and be very much related to our vision. BWIT has the opportunity to work with industry and academia using our own platform. We need government and other stakeholders



Besides Suparna Roy, Digital Development Specialist, World Bank, and Samira Zuberi Himika, Senior Vice President at BASIS, they were also participated in the discussion.



Towhid Hossain, Secretary General of BACCO, Shomi Kaiser, President of ECAB, Mr. Emdadul Hoque, President of ISPAB, and Sihab Shipon, Vice President of ECAB, spoke at the session and congratulated the new EC.



Professor Dr. Nova Ahmed (Vice President, Academy), Rumesa Hussain (Vice President, Entrepreneur), Dr. Selina Sharmin (Joint Secretary), Barrister Nazmus Salehin (Treasurer), Prof. Dr. Lafifa Jamal (Director), ,Nazneen Nahar (Director), Kaniz Fatema (Director), Taslima Akhter (Director), Rim Shamsuddoha (Director), and Dr. Fernaz Narin Nur (Director) were also present.



