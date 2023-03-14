Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, Reckitt to have Host-to-Host digital links

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC to provide the organisation with Host-to-Host connectivity.

This integration will streamline the collection of sales proceeds by facilitating the transfer of data between the Bank and Reckitt, said a press release on Sunday.

Connecting Reckitt's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to Standard Chartered's Straight2Bank offering, will provide Reckitt with the ability and flexibility to exchange information and receive necessary notifications in accordance with their preferred file formats, network protocols and standards.

By helping clients to take their banking needs online, Standard Chartered is increasing operational efficiency across sectors, boosting corporate transparency and ensuring greater accuracy.

Luthful Arefin Khan, head of Transaction Banking of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "At Standard Chartered, we are dedicated to understanding our clients and their specific business needs and are eager to provide them with the best possible solution. By adopting state-of-the-art technology and digital tools we are helping to make our valued clients nimbler and future fit."

Tanmay Gupta, finance director of Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh PLC, said: "Automation is one of the key strategies for Reckitt. Hence, we are always open to embrace new technology that helps to achieve operational efficiency and improve data security. Recently executed Host-to-Host connectivity will certainly streamline our collection process."

With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh.

As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is facilitating major investments in power, energy, transportation, and development.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline ready for inauguration
Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey
HSBC rescues British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank
Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched
JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft