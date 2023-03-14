WTO official eyes BD’s smooth LDC graduation

Bangladesh is set to graduate from its status as a Least Developed Country (LDC) in 2026.



Zhang Xiangchen, deputy director-general of World Trade Organization (WTO), on Saturday told Xinhua in Dhaka in an interview, "We, the WTO, will help Bangladesh to achieve the smooth transition from now to 2026."



"I feel there is a strong momentum for continuing faster growth of Bangladesh's economy," he said.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2021 approved a resolution to allow Bangladesh to graduate to the developing country grouping from LDC category 45 years after it was included in the category.



The UN committee recommended that the country should get five years, instead of three, to prepare for the transition due to the impact of the COVID-19 on its economy.



Bangladesh has met, for the second time, all the three eligibility criteria for the graduation involving per capita income, human assets index and economic and environmental vulnerability index.

"So I'm confident that Bangladesh will continue the current economic development like in the past," said Zhang.



After graduation, he said, Bangladesh will continue its faster growth. Xinhua

