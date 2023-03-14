Singer launches Eid sales campaign

Singer Bangladesh has launched exciting Eid campaign titled- 'Eider Agei Eid' on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr! Singer's consumer promotion platform 'Red S Deal' always offers excessive deals to the consumers.



Under this Red S Deal, the campaign 'Eider Agei Eid' is offering the opportunity to win Eid Salami vouchers of up to 1 lac taka every week. Besides, the campaign is offering lucrative exchange offers, cash discounts and Bonus Gift on selective products along with many other benefits, says a press release.



In this special offer, customers can avail up to Tk 20,000 cash discount on refrigerators on exchange offer. Besides, Singer is offering up to 25% cash discount on Direct Cool Refrigerators and attractive Free Water Bottle set with selective models of refrigerators.



On Television purchases, customers will get up to Tk. 9,000 discount on exchange offer. Customers wil get cash discount of up to Tk.4,000 is Singer's wide range of LED TVs. Singer is also offering 1-year free subscription of popular OTT platform 'Chorki' with the purchase of Singer Smart TVs.



Besides, the campaign offers up to 30% cash discount on Air Conditioners from Singer along with 5-years warranty and free installation. Customers will also get up to Tk. 2,000 cash discount on Washing Machines along with Free Home Delivery, Free Installation & 21-days Free Trial offer with Full Auto Washing Machine purchase.



Up to 5% cash discount is available on Singer microwave ovens along with attractive Oven Proof Bowl set free with the selective models of microwave ovens. Moreover, the campaign is offering up to Tk.



6000/- cash discount on Dell Laptops, up to Tk. 1,500 cash on Sewing Machines and up to 70% cash discount on Kitchen & Small Appliances.



Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months, also depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.



This special campaign will continue till Eid day.



