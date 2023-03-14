Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer launches Eid sales campaign

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh has launched exciting Eid campaign titled- 'Eider Agei Eid' on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr! Singer's consumer promotion platform 'Red S Deal' always offers excessive deals to the consumers.

Under this Red S Deal, the campaign 'Eider Agei Eid' is offering the opportunity to win Eid Salami vouchers of up to 1 lac taka every week. Besides, the campaign is offering lucrative exchange offers, cash discounts and Bonus Gift on selective products along with many other benefits, says a press release.

In this special offer, customers can avail up to Tk 20,000 cash discount on refrigerators on exchange offer. Besides, Singer is offering up to 25% cash discount on Direct Cool Refrigerators and attractive Free Water Bottle set with selective models of refrigerators.

On Television purchases, customers will get up to Tk. 9,000 discount on exchange offer. Customers wil get cash discount of up to Tk.4,000 is Singer's wide range of LED TVs. Singer is also offering 1-year free subscription of popular OTT platform 'Chorki' with the purchase of Singer Smart TVs.

Besides, the campaign offers up to 30% cash discount on Air Conditioners from Singer along with 5-years warranty and free installation. Customers will also get up to Tk. 2,000 cash discount on Washing Machines along with Free Home Delivery, Free Installation & 21-days Free Trial offer with Full Auto Washing Machine purchase.

Up to 5% cash discount is available on Singer microwave ovens along with attractive Oven Proof Bowl set free with the selective models of microwave ovens. Moreover, the campaign is offering up to Tk.

6000/- cash discount on Dell Laptops, up to Tk. 1,500 cash on Sewing Machines and up to 70% cash discount on Kitchen & Small Appliances.

Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months, also depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.

This special campaign will continue till Eid day.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline ready for inauguration
Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey
HSBC rescues British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank
Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched
JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft