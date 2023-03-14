

Sheltech celebrates 35th founding anniversary



Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed said: "In the 35-year journey of Sheltech, along with housing, Sheltech has been involved in various businesses including construction business, premium floor and wall tiles, star quality boutique hotels, electric poles, aviation, brokerage house.



"Sheltech Group will continue to work in the future for socio-economic development and employment creation of the country through business expansion in the construction of Smart Bangladesh."



In the last four years, Sheltech Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed has turned Sheltech into one of the industrial groups of the country through his leadership qualities, technology addition in product production and distribution and special role in the economy as a skilled entrepreneur.



He said: "Sheltech has been working for 35 years to realise the dream of modern Dhaka by building environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech. Sheltech is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO certification from the International Standardisation Organisation to ensure international quality management. Sheltech will work for the country and people in business expansion, economic growth and development."



