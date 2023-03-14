Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sheltech celebrates 35th founding anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Sheltech celebrates 35th founding anniversary

Sheltech celebrates 35th founding anniversary

Sheltech will play a role in socio-economic development and employment generation of the country, said Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed while celebrating a meeting held to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of the Sheltech Group Held at Sheltech's head office at Panthapath in the capital, Sheltech Group Chairman Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed and Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed cut the cake with members of the group's board of directors and chief executive officers of associated businesses, says a press release.

Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed said: "In the 35-year journey of Sheltech, along with housing, Sheltech has been involved in various businesses including construction business, premium floor and wall tiles, star quality boutique hotels, electric poles, aviation, brokerage house.

"Sheltech Group will continue to work in the future for socio-economic development and employment creation of the country through business expansion in the construction of Smart Bangladesh."

In the last four years, Sheltech Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed has turned Sheltech into one of the industrial groups of the country through his leadership qualities, technology addition in product production and distribution and special role in the economy as a skilled entrepreneur.

He said: "Sheltech has been working for 35 years to realise the dream of modern Dhaka by building environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech. Sheltech is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO certification from the International Standardisation Organisation to ensure international quality management. Sheltech will work for the country and people in business expansion, economic growth and development."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline ready for inauguration
Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey
HSBC rescues British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank
Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched
JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft