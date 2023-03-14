Video
Outer containment concreting of RNPP dome complete

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Entire concreting of the outer containment of the reactor building  of Unit 1 at Rooppur nuclear power plant (RNPP) was completed ahead of its schedule time.

"With the accomplishment of concreting of the dome part of the outer containment, entire concreting of the outer containment of reactor building was completed 45 days ahead of the schedule time," a press release said on Sunday.

According to the release received here, the entire process took place within 110 days instead of 155 that was scheduled up to April 15 for completing the work.

It said 1,383 cubic metres of concrete were used for the dome part concreting. Sixty five specialists, including 44 Bangladeshis, took part in the process.

Owing to the optimization of the outside containment concreting period, it became possible to install the inner and outer parts of the steel structures of the passive heat removal system (PHRS) deflector in the design position ahead of schedule. The complex operation was performed in two stages.

"Installation of deflector ahead opened a possibility for installation of heat exchangers, heat exchanging module casings, and PHRS air ducts", said Alexey Deriy, ASE Vice President and Director for Rooppur NPP construction project.

Rooppur NPP equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400 MW is being constructed under the Russian design.

VVER 1200 is an evolutionary generation III+ design that fully complies with all the international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of the Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.


