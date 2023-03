The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 45 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in different areas of the capital till 6:00am on Monday.



During the arrest, 925 pieces of contra banned yaba tablets, 725 grams and 104 puria (small packets) of heroin, 8 kilograms (KGs) and 950 grams of cannabis and 28 drug injections were seized from them. BSS