Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:01 AM
Home City News

2 drug traders awarded life term imprisonment in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 13: A Chattogram court on Monday sentenced life term imprisonment to two drug traders for trading drugs.

The court of Chattogram 4th Metropolitan Additional Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan awarded two drug traders Md Salauddin and Md Jashim, both the hailed from different upazilas of Cox's Bazar district.

The court also awarded Taka 10,000 each as fine to them, in default, they will have to suffer more one year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution story is in brief that acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 recovered 16,800 pieces of Yaba tablets from microbus driver Salauddin and its helper Jashim with their microbus in front of city's Glasgo Industries Ltd under Akbarshah  thana on August 18, 2021.

RAB inspector Shahidul Alam filed a case with Akbarshah thana against the alleged drug traders on same day. Police submitted the charge sheet before the court on October 17 in 2021 against them while the court framed Charges against them on December 12 in same year.

The court announced the verdict in presence of the convicts after examining a total of six prosecution witnesses.     BSS


