7 more C-19 cases registered

Bangladesh reported seven more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.



With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,929, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.33 per cent from Sunday's 0.24 per cent against the tests of 2,091 samples.



The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.47 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. UNB



