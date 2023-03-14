Video
BD sets example in women empowerment: Speaker

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Monday said due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's relentless efforts to protect public life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh's economy is still booming.

She made the remarks while meeting with Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick on the occasion of the 146th IPU Conference in Manama.

"Even economies of many countries are struggling in the post-COVID-19 situation.

But Bangladesh brought economic stability in the country," Dr Shirin Sharmin said.

She said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ensured 100% electrification, maternal health protection, maternity allowance, scholarships to one crore female students, economic and political empowerment of women in the country.

"Unprecedented progress has been made in the women education sector and skill development was also increased through information-technology based trainings. The government also formulated the 'Delta Plan-2100'," Bangladesh Speaker said.

She is now visiting Manama, the capital of Bahrain on the occasion of the 146th IPU Conference.

The government has ensured political and economic stability in the country, which is helpful in building a developed Smart Bangladesh by 2041. Besides, 100 special economic zones are being established in the country alongside the infrastructural development.

Dr Shirin Sharmin expressed her hope that the Australian continuous support in the expansion of trade and the overall development of Bangladesh would be continued.

Appreciating the unprecedented development of Bangladesh, Australian Speaker Milton Dick said the ongoing global crisis, climate change and other challenges are currently facing all the countries.    BSS


