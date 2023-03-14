Video
River pollution: Artists take to unique protest in Habiganj

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

HABIGANJ, Mar 13: Twenty artists took their brush and color to protest the unabated river pollution and encroachment in the district, marking the International River Day.

Twenty artists started painting a wall adjacent to the city's Saifur Rahman Town Hall on Monday morning. After about four hours, the 30-feet wall was covered with pictures of horrifying pollution and encroachment of different rivers including the Khowai and the Sutang.

'Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon' (BAPA), 'Khoawi Riverkeeper' and 'Habiganj Art and Technical Institute' organized the event.

Professor Ikramul Wadud, president of BAPA Habiganj unit, inaugurated the program at 10:30 am.

"Indian government's water equation, encroachment and river pollution in the country has put the Khowai river in a 'dangerous' state. A big part of the district's agriculture and trade depend on the river," he said.

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of BAPA Habiganj unit, said that the rivers, canals and reservoirs of Habiganj district are being polluted indiscriminately due to unplanned dumping of factories' waste into rivers. This irresponsible pollution of rivers is a direct violation of the constitutional rights of the villagers concerned, he said.

Speakers also demanded eviction of all illegal establishments from rivers for ensuring normal flow of water complying with the order of the High Court in this regard.     UNB


