Woman kills husband, calls 999

JHALAKATHI, Mar 13: A 33-year-old woman stabbed her husband to death in Jhalakathi's Rajapur area early Monday, and then called 999 to surrender to police.



The deceased was identified as Rabiul Awal Talukder, 39, an auto-rickshaw driver in Patuakhali area.

Safia Khatun called the hotline, 999, to surrender to the law after killing her husband.



Upon receiving the news, a team of police rushed to the spot and arrested Safia, a mother of two.



"Safia gave her husband sleeping pills first to make him unconscious and later stabbed him to death," said Pulak Chandra Roy, officer-in-charge of Rajapur police station.



Safia suspected that her husband had remarried and could kill her at any moment. She killed her husband out of suspicion and fear, according to primary interrogation. UNB



