Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Woman kills husband, calls 999

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

JHALAKATHI, Mar 13: A 33-year-old woman stabbed her husband to death in Jhalakathi's Rajapur area early Monday, and then called 999 to surrender to police.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Awal Talukder, 39, an auto-rickshaw driver in Patuakhali area.
Safia Khatun called the hotline, 999, to surrender to the law after killing her husband.

Upon receiving the news, a team of police rushed to the spot and arrested Safia, a mother of two.

"Safia gave her husband sleeping pills first to make him unconscious and later stabbed him to death," said Pulak Chandra Roy, officer-in-charge of Rajapur police station.

Safia suspected that her husband had remarried and could kill her at any moment. She killed her husband out of suspicion and fear, according to primary interrogation.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP held 45 people with drugs
2 drug traders awarded life term imprisonment in Ctg
7 more C-19 cases registered
BD sets example in women empowerment: Speaker
4 new dengue cases reported
River pollution: Artists take to unique protest in Habiganj
Woman kills husband, calls 999
Covid: BD reports 3 more cases


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft