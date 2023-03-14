Importance of sports

Dear Sir



Sports are very necessary to maintain good health, especially for the young people because they have a lot of energy. If they do not use their energy in games and sports, they will definitely fall victim to many diseases. At schools, sports activities and games should be made an important and essential part of education because sports and studies go side by side.



In developed countries, sports are essential for health and it is made sure that children take part in sports activities. The most popular games are football, cricket, golf, badminton, squash, boxing, wrestling etc. In this modern age, children waste their precious time on mobile games and apps and this has made them lazy.

I would request the government to look into the matter and take necessary measures to make sports a part of Bangladeshi culture.



Waquil Ahmed

Faridabad, Dhaka



















