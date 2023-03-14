Are fire disasters unpreventable?

As one after another fire accident and building explosion keep rocking the country - reality only suggests that we are living in the midst of an invisible ticking time bomb. Non-compliant buildings and factories, lack of safety and preventive measures and rampant usage of low quality electric tools seems to have shrouded our cities and industrial hubs.



However, a recent data released by the Fire Service and Civil Defence authorities exposed how short circuits have been the main cause of fire disasters in previous years including the recent ones as well. The report clearly mentioned 38 percent of fire disasters last year occurred due to short circuits because of widespread use of counterfeit and low-quality cables and electric apparatus.



In specific numbers, 24,102 fire incidents took place in the country last year, and as many as 9,275 occurred due to electric short circuits as the fire service agency declared.



These perilous and poor quality products are sold with stickers and logos of renowned brands and packaged in dubious factories, deceiving both the brands and customers while posing a serious threat of fire accidents. Moreover, many low-quality electricity gears are also being imported from abroad.



Understandably, the main reason behind their higher sales is because they are a lot cheaper compared to high quality products. It is right on this point where the buyer and users are manifestly compromising the safety issue.

A countrywide campaigning would surely aid in reducing the wider use of these low quality wires, cables and other products.



At the same time, a number of electronic experts, architects and engineers have blamed defectively installed cable and wiring lines not adhering to international standards � it is time to inspect and re-install such faulty lines. From a technical perspective, it is also crucial to educate and monitor our local electricians.



The point, however, had the government agencies concerned, namely BSTI (Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution) could have strongly monitored and promptly taken action against the deceitful traders, importers and sellers of low quality electronic gears and machineries � most of these fire disasters could have been effortlessly prevented.



According to BSTI authority itself, there are nearly 80 companies licensed to manufacture wires and cables while law enforcement agencies contradicts the number with around 100 unlicensed factories engaged in dealing and selling fake and forged electronic products. Moreover, both agencies have also clarified where these manufacturers and sellers are located and operating from.



The million dollar questions now are � why respective agencies concerned are motionless or failing to take action and reprimand the culprits? How many more fire disasters, loss of lives and damage of property and resources would wake them up to ensure strict monitoring and stop selling of these hazardous products?



Time is ticking dangerously.



