

Bolstering Qatar-Bangladesh ties through PM Hasina's Doha visit



The Fifth LDC Conference of the United Nations was very important as it was held this time after being postponed twice. Instead of being held in 2021, it has been pushed back to 2023. Its importance lies in the main reason responsible for postponing the conference. This is the covid-19 global pandemic. The achievements of this conference are widely discussed. The Honourable Prime Minister highlighted Bangladesh and called for the international community to play a more active role in the development of LDC countries.



This cooperation is particularly significant in the context of the current Ukraine war and the way various countries are trying to recover from its dire effects in the post-Covid-19 world. Here, not only financial cooperation is important, but ensuring more participation of developing countries in the international market, transfer of technology to increase the capacity of these countries and more effective evaluation of the work of the human resources from these countries working in the developed world, etc. should be brought forward. At the same time, the Hon'ble Prime Minister spoke about increasing South-South cooperation to combat the risk of global climate change.



But an important aspect of this visit is the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh-Qatar relations. We know that the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar has seen a lot of positive changes over the past decade. Although Qatar and Bangladesh have always been considered as friendly countries. But recently this relationship is getting stronger and stronger. Once the Bangladesh-Qatar relationship was seen only as a market for Bangladeshi expatriate workers. Now, however, many important aspects of this relationship have been revealed. The top-level leaders of the two countries are working to establish a strong partnership. Especially Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.



Energy cooperation is one of the important topics during this visit. Bangladesh wants Qatar to supply more LNG. Bangladesh now imports 40 containers worth of electricity, or 1.8 to 2.5 MTA. Bangladesh wants one more MTA, equivalent to 16-17 containers. Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Amir said, "My energy minister will discuss this with you before you leave Qatar." The second area of cooperation is to help the nearly 5 lakh Bangladeshis living in Qatar and working to improve their standard of living. Bangladesh expects Qatar to treat expatriate workers more favourably. At the same time, Bangladesh urged to take note of the fact that the way of accepting expatriates from Bangladesh should also be opened.



We know that there can be great cooperation between the two countries of Bangladesh and Qatar only when the top-level leadership of the two countries speak in the same tone and this visit shows that the Emir of Qatar completed the discussions with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh with great sincerity. Considering the context and content of those discussions, it appears that Qatar considers Bangladesh as an important friend.



On the other hand, Bangladesh has been able to highlight its own importance correctly. Qatar has been able to realize the current economic progress of Bangladesh and its retention, overall position that Bangladesh has created in South Asia and yet in Asia. Apart from this, Bangladesh has taken one step over the past few years, which is conducive to Bangladesh's development and foreign investment � and that is to create investment opportunities through 100 economic zones, where foreign investment is already coming.



Bangladesh has opened some regions for investment to some countries including Japan, China, South Korea or India. Similarly, the possibility of opening up such a region for Qatar has arisen. Because the favorable investment environment in Bangladesh, especially as a labor-intensive economy, Bangladesh is always ahead of others. Added to this is the political stability and efficient leadership of Bangladesh. By combining these factors, Bangladesh has managed to ensure an investment-friendly environment at present.



Apart from this, our diplomatic relations with Qatar are getting stronger. Bangladesh and Qatar are looking at various international issues, especially the challenges of the Muslim world, from a common position. Naturally, Bangladesh expects Qatar to play a greater role in solving the Rohingya problem. Especially at a time when global support for the Rohingya is dwindling, OIC countries can step in and Qatar can play a key role here. Fresh support from Qatar can be expected from the importance attached to the matter by the Honorable Prime Minister.



Analyzing recent events, it can be seen that Qatar has created a special position in the current world, especially in the Arab world and the Middle East. Qatar has been able to achieve a special diplomatic status due to its geographical location, energy and soft power. The World Cup that ended a few days ago is a shining example of football. Therefore, both countries can benefit by deepening and expanding our bilateral relations with Qatar.



However, in this case, the change in the traditional view of Bangladesh in the Muslim world, especially in the Arab world, should be faster. Because the Bangladesh of eighties is no more. This Bangladesh is a different Bangladesh. The entire Arab world, including Qatar, should look at Bangladesh with the same eyes as India, Malaysia or Indonesia. Bangladesh is no longer a labour-based economy as it was in the 1980s. And its reflection can be seen in Qatar Emir's attitude towards Bangladesh.



Besides, Bangladesh is giving a strong leadership in the Muslim world. The relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar is very old, it started from Bangabandhu's participation in the OIC conference in 1974. Crossing over four decades, this relationship is now moving towards a stronger structure. Both countries are now working to create a win-win situation. Therefore, it is expected that Bangladesh and Qatar will move forward together with the vision of mutual trust and dependence and Qatar will play a stronger role in facing the various challenges of Bangladesh, at the same time Bangladesh will also play an active role in consolidating friendship with Qatar. The partnership between the two countries will go a long way.



- Mehjabin Bhanu is ai columnist



















