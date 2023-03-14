Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Heritage tourism: new horizons of possibilities

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Md Ittakharul Islam Sifat

Full of scenic natural beauty, our beloved Bangladesh is an immense wonder of nature.  Numerous mountains, seas, springs, waterfalls, archaeological abundance, history-tradition signs of this country will attract any person effortlessly. Over thousands of years of intermixing, this rich township has been transformed into a multicultural rallying point time and again.  The excellent beauty of this ancient town has fascinated many nature lovers and travellers from home and abroad for ages. The powerful rulers of the Maurjya-Gupta-Pal-Sen dynasty, who ruled Bengal divided into small towns, have left traces of their inexhaustible work all over the country.

 These structures representing civilization-culture-history and tradition have added a different dimension to our own cultural treasure. The combination of these structures rich in traditional and cultural identity is a valuable addition to the country's heritage tourism portfolio.  Heritage tourism as an important branch of tourism industry in today's world is considered as a new horizon of possibilities.  According to the American National Trust for Heritage Preservation, 'Heritage tourism is the area of travel to places and arti-facts that truly represent the myths and folkways of the past.  

Currently, most of the world tourists are travelling to different countries considering the rich aspects of history and tradition of that country.  Needless to say, only the curious tourist of the present day travels to various places with the intention of exploring the history and tradition behind it as well as visiting various structures to increase their knowledge and experience.  With the end of developing the global tourism industry, various European countries including Poland, Germany and Belgium have rebuilt the destroyed structures after World War II with heritage tourism in mind.  Not only Europe, but various developed and developing countries in Asia and America are giving special importance to heritage tourism to advance their tourism sector. Because by preserving and displaying these archaeological structures, along with enriching the economic wheel, there is a golden opportunity to present the country's history and culture to the whole world.  

With this multi-dimensional potential of the tourism industry, Bangladesh is at the centre of infinite potential for the development of heritage tourism in the world.  There is a gathering of various structures containing thousands of glorious history in this country.  We have thousand year old Buddhist Viharas, Sangharams, Meghalith pillars, Mughal era structures, various Sultanate forts, Portuguese forts, various structures standing witness to the glory days of the 18th century capital Dhaka and the small ethnicities of this country and their diverse cultures, which are gradually  Going out of sight.  Mainly by developing heritage tourism, it is possible to revive these lost monuments.  It must be said that only historical buildings are not included in the heritage tourism. The country's diverse food habits, costumes, and folk culture have broadened the field of heritage tourism to a great extent.

 And by capitalizing on these traditions, it is possible to create a market for the country's tourism industry and reflect our own cultural richness on the map of the country and the world.  If it is possible to popularize heritage tourism, it can contribute significantly to increasing the importance of these historical places and creating employment; also can play a role in creating new entrepreneurs. Therefore, it is essential to take appropriate, multi-dimensional and effective steps to develop the tourism sector of the country.  In order to create a tourism-friendly environment, measures should be taken to develop the country's infrastructure, develop communication systems and bring political stability. In particular, concerted action to increase the involvement and awareness of the government, tourism corporations and local communities is essential.  

Also, taking an effective role in the safety of foreign tourists, creating skilled manpower with linguistic skills, and promoting and expanding the tourism industry can accelerate the development of this industry soon.  It should be noted that not only economic and cultural benefits, but if the development of heritage tourism is possible, this industry can play a pivotal role in making the future generations of the country history and heritage enthusiasts.  Also, in the era of globalization of the 21st century, heritage tourism can be a new direction of possibilities to create a tourism industry market, sustainable development of the country and sustain the archaeological heritage by using the positive aspects of globalization. Because by preserving and displaying these archaeological structures, along with enriching the economic wheel, there is a golden opportunity to present the country's history and culture to the whole world.  With this multi-dimensional potential of the tourism industry, Bangladesh is at the centre of infinite potential for the development of heritage tourism in the world.  There is a gathering of various structures containing thousands of glorious history in this country.  

We have thousand year old Buddhist Viharas, Sangharams, Meghalith pillars, Mughal era structures, various Sultanate forts, Portuguese forts, various structures standing witness to the glory days of the 18th century capital Dhaka and the small ethnicities of this country and their diverse cultures, which are gradually  Going out of sight.  Mainly by developing heritage tourism, it is possible to revive these lost monuments.  It must be said that only historical buildings are not included in the heritage tourism. The country's diverse food habits, costumes, and folk culture have broadened the field of heritage tourism to a great extent.

 And by capitalizing on these traditions, it is possible to create a market for the country's tourism industry and reflect our own cultural richness on the map of the country and the world.  If it is possible to popularize heritage tourism, it can contribute significantly to increasing the importance of these historical places and creating employment; also can play a role in creating new entrepreneurs. Therefore, it is essential to take appropriate, multi-dimensional and effective steps to develop the tourism sector of the country.  In order to create a tourism-friendly environment, measures should be taken to develop the country's infrastructure, develop communication systems and bring political stability. In particular, concerted action to increase the involvement and awareness of the government, tourism corporations and local communities is essential.

  Also, taking an effective role in the safety of foreign tourists, creating skilled manpower with linguistic skills, and promoting and expanding the tourism industry can accelerate the development of this industry soon.  It should be noted that not only economic and cultural benefits, but if the development of heritage tourism is possible, this industry can play a pivotal role in making the future generations of the country history and heritage enthusiasts.  Also, in the era of globalization of the 21st century, heritage tourism can be a new direction of possibilities to create a tourism industry market, sustainable development of the country and sustain the archaeological heritage by using the positive aspects of globalization.

-    Md Ittakharul Islam Sifat, Columnist and student, department of sociology, university of Chittagong



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bolstering Qatar-Bangladesh ties through PM Hasina's Doha visit  
Building explosions: A dire threat for the city dwellers
Anti-renewable groups target whale deaths
Heritage tourism: new horizons of possibilities
Invasion at the dead of night
Bangabandhu: An overwhelming presence in Bengali psyche
Bangladesh pharmaceuticals and post LDC challenges
In Ecuador, the US risks being on the wrong side of history


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft