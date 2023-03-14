Heritage tourism: new horizons of possibilities

Full of scenic natural beauty, our beloved Bangladesh is an immense wonder of nature. Numerous mountains, seas, springs, waterfalls, archaeological abundance, history-tradition signs of this country will attract any person effortlessly. Over thousands of years of intermixing, this rich township has been transformed into a multicultural rallying point time and again. The excellent beauty of this ancient town has fascinated many nature lovers and travellers from home and abroad for ages. The powerful rulers of the Maurjya-Gupta-Pal-Sen dynasty, who ruled Bengal divided into small towns, have left traces of their inexhaustible work all over the country.



These structures representing civilization-culture-history and tradition have added a different dimension to our own cultural treasure. The combination of these structures rich in traditional and cultural identity is a valuable addition to the country's heritage tourism portfolio. Heritage tourism as an important branch of tourism industry in today's world is considered as a new horizon of possibilities. According to the American National Trust for Heritage Preservation, 'Heritage tourism is the area of travel to places and arti-facts that truly represent the myths and folkways of the past.



Currently, most of the world tourists are travelling to different countries considering the rich aspects of history and tradition of that country. Needless to say, only the curious tourist of the present day travels to various places with the intention of exploring the history and tradition behind it as well as visiting various structures to increase their knowledge and experience. With the end of developing the global tourism industry, various European countries including Poland, Germany and Belgium have rebuilt the destroyed structures after World War II with heritage tourism in mind. Not only Europe, but various developed and developing countries in Asia and America are giving special importance to heritage tourism to advance their tourism sector. Because by preserving and displaying these archaeological structures, along with enriching the economic wheel, there is a golden opportunity to present the country's history and culture to the whole world.



With this multi-dimensional potential of the tourism industry, Bangladesh is at the centre of infinite potential for the development of heritage tourism in the world. There is a gathering of various structures containing thousands of glorious history in this country. We have thousand year old Buddhist Viharas, Sangharams, Meghalith pillars, Mughal era structures, various Sultanate forts, Portuguese forts, various structures standing witness to the glory days of the 18th century capital Dhaka and the small ethnicities of this country and their diverse cultures, which are gradually Going out of sight. Mainly by developing heritage tourism, it is possible to revive these lost monuments. It must be said that only historical buildings are not included in the heritage tourism. The country's diverse food habits, costumes, and folk culture have broadened the field of heritage tourism to a great extent.



And by capitalizing on these traditions, it is possible to create a market for the country's tourism industry and reflect our own cultural richness on the map of the country and the world. If it is possible to popularize heritage tourism, it can contribute significantly to increasing the importance of these historical places and creating employment; also can play a role in creating new entrepreneurs. Therefore, it is essential to take appropriate, multi-dimensional and effective steps to develop the tourism sector of the country. In order to create a tourism-friendly environment, measures should be taken to develop the country's infrastructure, develop communication systems and bring political stability. In particular, concerted action to increase the involvement and awareness of the government, tourism corporations and local communities is essential.



Also, taking an effective role in the safety of foreign tourists, creating skilled manpower with linguistic skills, and promoting and expanding the tourism industry can accelerate the development of this industry soon. It should be noted that not only economic and cultural benefits, but if the development of heritage tourism is possible, this industry can play a pivotal role in making the future generations of the country history and heritage enthusiasts. Also, in the era of globalization of the 21st century, heritage tourism can be a new direction of possibilities to create a tourism industry market, sustainable development of the country and sustain the archaeological heritage by using the positive aspects of globalization. Because by preserving and displaying these archaeological structures, along with enriching the economic wheel, there is a golden opportunity to present the country's history and culture to the whole world. With this multi-dimensional potential of the tourism industry, Bangladesh is at the centre of infinite potential for the development of heritage tourism in the world. There is a gathering of various structures containing thousands of glorious history in this country.



We have thousand year old Buddhist Viharas, Sangharams, Meghalith pillars, Mughal era structures, various Sultanate forts, Portuguese forts, various structures standing witness to the glory days of the 18th century capital Dhaka and the small ethnicities of this country and their diverse cultures, which are gradually Going out of sight. Mainly by developing heritage tourism, it is possible to revive these lost monuments. It must be said that only historical buildings are not included in the heritage tourism. The country's diverse food habits, costumes, and folk culture have broadened the field of heritage tourism to a great extent.



And by capitalizing on these traditions, it is possible to create a market for the country's tourism industry and reflect our own cultural richness on the map of the country and the world. If it is possible to popularize heritage tourism, it can contribute significantly to increasing the importance of these historical places and creating employment; also can play a role in creating new entrepreneurs. Therefore, it is essential to take appropriate, multi-dimensional and effective steps to develop the tourism sector of the country. In order to create a tourism-friendly environment, measures should be taken to develop the country's infrastructure, develop communication systems and bring political stability. In particular, concerted action to increase the involvement and awareness of the government, tourism corporations and local communities is essential.



Also, taking an effective role in the safety of foreign tourists, creating skilled manpower with linguistic skills, and promoting and expanding the tourism industry can accelerate the development of this industry soon. It should be noted that not only economic and cultural benefits, but if the development of heritage tourism is possible, this industry can play a pivotal role in making the future generations of the country history and heritage enthusiasts. Also, in the era of globalization of the 21st century, heritage tourism can be a new direction of possibilities to create a tourism industry market, sustainable development of the country and sustain the archaeological heritage by using the positive aspects of globalization.



- Md Ittakharul Islam Sifat, Columnist and student, department of sociology, university of Chittagong



