

Invasion at the dead of night



The country now lies possessed by the said monster, its sovereignty obliterated and territory annexed. Its people looking to the world to come to their rescue and are fervently wishing the Americans to strike Iraq without delay, for an indefinite delay would wipe out the Kuwaitis as a nation.



Multinational forces have been building up in the Gulf in line with the UN Security Council resolutions from mid-August under the overall command of the United States. Despite the fact that the Soviet Union had, in an unprecedented show of unanimity, voted for all the US-backed UNSC resolutions on the Gulf crisis, she was oscillating between her common stand with the countries that were against the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait and her previous intimate relationship with Iraq. The USSR, still claiming to have her image as one of the two superpowers intact, was against a US-led military action against Iraq. She also had reservations against any major US military build-up in the Gulf region, which is not very far from her southern frontiers. The Helsinki (Finland) superpower summit on September 9, 1990 between President George Bush and the Soviet President Gorbachev helped the two countries agree on a common and unified approach to the Gulf crisis arising out of Iraqi occupation of Kuwait.



With the first signs of the threat of a possible attack on Iraq, Saddam Hussein took steps in his own way to boost Iraqi defence, prevent war and consolidate his annexation of Kuwait. On 15 August, he sent surprise peace overtures to the Iranian President Rafsanjani accepting the 1975 Accord between the two countries. He also offered to immediately pull out the Iraqi troops from occupied Iranian territories. The exchange of the POWs between them commenced on 17 August. Saddam Hussein, therefore, rendered his eight-year-long war with Iran �that cost him hundreds of thousands of lives �meaningless at a stroke. However, his move was directed towards securing Iraq�s eastern frontier by settling all disputes with Iran so that he could redeploy elsewhere his troops so disengaged from that border. To this day (September 28, 1990), Iraq has deployed about 450,000 troops in Kuwait and along the Kuwaiti-Saudi border (as against approximately 300,000 multinational forces in Saudi Arabia). Iraq has also deployed more than 100,000 troops on her border with Turkey. After his Kuwait invasion, Saddam Hussein is reported to have raised a militia of about 500,000 men to assist the standing army. To prevent war he has resorted to a �human shield� of hundreds of western male nationals (3 or 4 thousand) whom he has taken hostage and put in different installations of strategic and economic importance.



The evacuation of Bangladeshis from Kuwait and Iraq is now quickly coming to an end. To date (28 Sept), about fifty thousand Bangladeshis have already returned to their country. Six or seven thousand more are expected to return by 10 October. There will probably still be some two or three thousand Bangladeshis in Kuwait after that date. They are mostly domestic helps and low-paid employees who are perhaps passively resigned to face the consequences of any war in Kuwait in expectation of an early return of good times. The Iraqi authorities refused to issue us �the five diplomats, including myself, namely H. E. Mr. K. M. Shehabuddin, Ambassador, Mr. Mohsin Ali Khan, Counsellor, Mr. K. M. S. A. Kaiser, Economic Counsellor, Mir Abul Hossain, First Secretary (Labour) & Mr. Muhammad Azizul Haque, Second Secretary of our Mission in Kuwait �with exit permits as we did not, in line with our government�s stance over the Gulf crisis, abide by the Iraqi-imposed deadline of 24 August, 1990 to leave Kuwait upon closing down the embassy there. They later decided to allow us to leave Iraq only after our government had brought pressure to bear on the Iraqi authorities. The decision was communicated to us on September 25.



The stage is set for an all-out war of rare dimensions. The deployment on both the sides is the most enormous since World War II. The threat of a most devastating war is now looming large. However, the analysts and observers are at variance with one another about it. Some still believe there will not be any war. To others, it is a certainty, but then they differ on its timing. Is it imminent or remote?



Those who do not see any prospect of war argue �perhaps somewhat pessimistically about Kuwait�s fate �that the US has not come to the Gulf to liberate Kuwait. Their (the US�s) real intention is to have a permanent base in the region to safeguard their interests and control the seemingly inexhaustible Saudi oil. Those analysts say the US could spare the Kuwaiti oil without difficulty if it has the Saudi oil under its firm control. They maintain that with the bitter experiences of the Vietnam war at the back of its mind, America would not anymore shed American blood for a third country. Another big concern for the US as well as its western allies is the security of their nationals who have been taken hostage by Iraq. Any war would almost certainly mean their death. Iraq�s possession of chemical weapons, the analysts believe, is also a major deterrent. A desperate and whimsical Saddam may use them anytime in case a war breaks out. The observers of this group think that the all-out economic blockade presently in operation will finally bring peaceful solution. They believe that Iraq, on its part, would not start a war, for it knows the tension will gradually defuse if the status quo can be somehow maintained. (To be continued)



- The writer is a former ambassador & secretary to the Government of Bangladesh

Part-3



As we left for Baghdad, we left behind in Kuwait a cheerless, devastated and haunted city with its population reduced to one-tenth, its streets almost empty, its air reeking of the stench from the piles of garbage left in the nearest open areas by the houses. Occasional gunfire raised uncanny echoes among its buildings and their empty insides, and startled children from their sleep in the dead of night. We left behind a helpless people of a tiny state whose fabulous riches awoke the green-eyed monster.The country now lies possessed by the said monster, its sovereignty obliterated and territory annexed. Its people looking to the world to come to their rescue and are fervently wishing the Americans to strike Iraq without delay, for an indefinite delay would wipe out the Kuwaitis as a nation.Multinational forces have been building up in the Gulf in line with the UN Security Council resolutions from mid-August under the overall command of the United States. Despite the fact that the Soviet Union had, in an unprecedented show of unanimity, voted for all the US-backed UNSC resolutions on the Gulf crisis, she was oscillating between her common stand with the countries that were against the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait and her previous intimate relationship with Iraq. The USSR, still claiming to have her image as one of the two superpowers intact, was against a US-led military action against Iraq. She also had reservations against any major US military build-up in the Gulf region, which is not very far from her southern frontiers. The Helsinki (Finland) superpower summit on September 9, 1990 between President George Bush and the Soviet President Gorbachev helped the two countries agree on a common and unified approach to the Gulf crisis arising out of Iraqi occupation of Kuwait.With the first signs of the threat of a possible attack on Iraq, Saddam Hussein took steps in his own way to boost Iraqi defence, prevent war and consolidate his annexation of Kuwait. On 15 August, he sent surprise peace overtures to the Iranian President Rafsanjani accepting the 1975 Accord between the two countries. He also offered to immediately pull out the Iraqi troops from occupied Iranian territories. The exchange of the POWs between them commenced on 17 August. Saddam Hussein, therefore, rendered his eight-year-long war with Iran �that cost him hundreds of thousands of lives �meaningless at a stroke. However, his move was directed towards securing Iraq�s eastern frontier by settling all disputes with Iran so that he could redeploy elsewhere his troops so disengaged from that border. To this day (September 28, 1990), Iraq has deployed about 450,000 troops in Kuwait and along the Kuwaiti-Saudi border (as against approximately 300,000 multinational forces in Saudi Arabia). Iraq has also deployed more than 100,000 troops on her border with Turkey. After his Kuwait invasion, Saddam Hussein is reported to have raised a militia of about 500,000 men to assist the standing army. To prevent war he has resorted to a �human shield� of hundreds of western male nationals (3 or 4 thousand) whom he has taken hostage and put in different installations of strategic and economic importance.The evacuation of Bangladeshis from Kuwait and Iraq is now quickly coming to an end. To date (28 Sept), about fifty thousand Bangladeshis have already returned to their country. Six or seven thousand more are expected to return by 10 October. There will probably still be some two or three thousand Bangladeshis in Kuwait after that date. They are mostly domestic helps and low-paid employees who are perhaps passively resigned to face the consequences of any war in Kuwait in expectation of an early return of good times. The Iraqi authorities refused to issue us �the five diplomats, including myself, namely H. E. Mr. K. M. Shehabuddin, Ambassador, Mr. Mohsin Ali Khan, Counsellor, Mr. K. M. S. A. Kaiser, Economic Counsellor, Mir Abul Hossain, First Secretary (Labour) & Mr. Muhammad Azizul Haque, Second Secretary of our Mission in Kuwait �with exit permits as we did not, in line with our government�s stance over the Gulf crisis, abide by the Iraqi-imposed deadline of 24 August, 1990 to leave Kuwait upon closing down the embassy there. They later decided to allow us to leave Iraq only after our government had brought pressure to bear on the Iraqi authorities. The decision was communicated to us on September 25.The stage is set for an all-out war of rare dimensions. The deployment on both the sides is the most enormous since World War II. The threat of a most devastating war is now looming large. However, the analysts and observers are at variance with one another about it. Some still believe there will not be any war. To others, it is a certainty, but then they differ on its timing. Is it imminent or remote?Those who do not see any prospect of war argue �perhaps somewhat pessimistically about Kuwait�s fate �that the US has not come to the Gulf to liberate Kuwait. Their (the US�s) real intention is to have a permanent base in the region to safeguard their interests and control the seemingly inexhaustible Saudi oil. Those analysts say the US could spare the Kuwaiti oil without difficulty if it has the Saudi oil under its firm control. They maintain that with the bitter experiences of the Vietnam war at the back of its mind, America would not anymore shed American blood for a third country. Another big concern for the US as well as its western allies is the security of their nationals who have been taken hostage by Iraq. Any war would almost certainly mean their death. Iraq�s possession of chemical weapons, the analysts believe, is also a major deterrent. A desperate and whimsical Saddam may use them anytime in case a war breaks out. The observers of this group think that the all-out economic blockade presently in operation will finally bring peaceful solution. They believe that Iraq, on its part, would not start a war, for it knows the tension will gradually defuse if the status quo can be somehow maintained. (To be continued)- The writer is a former ambassador & secretary to the Government of BangladeshPart-3