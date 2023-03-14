

BSMRSTU, Pirojpur starts official work



Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Kazi Saifuddin came up with this disclosure while talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer at a recent interview held in his office.



VC Dr Kazi Saifuddin said, "We are hopeful that in the upcoming academic session, student's admission will be ensured after getting permission from the proper authority. Primarily, science-related four subjects are considered in the first phase, and later on, other subjects will be opened gradually."



These four subjects are: Computer Science and Engineering, Statistics and Data Science, Psychology and Geography, and Environmental Science. Admission to these subjects will start after getting the permission from the University Grant Commission (UGC), the VC said.



He further said, "The class will be conducted temporally in government establishments in the town till our own establishments and campus are ready."



At least, 75-acre of land will be acquired, and primarily, the site has been selected, he added.



District magistrate and deputy commissioner and his team are working on the issue, he maintained.



At present, a rental office at the bypass road of Purba Sheikarpur area in the town is being used as office-cum-guest house and residence; another rental office is at Kazipara in Dhaka; and human resources recruitment is also under-process.



The university will be developed as one of the best quality universities of the country academically, he added. The campus having a master plan of a balanced ecology must be set up to ensure optimum use of land, he maintained.



"The UGC has allocated an initial fund as per rules. We are procuring most essential items to run the university. Local administration, public representatives, academic institutions and civil society people are helpful and cooperative. So the dream of the under-developed coastal district is going to be a real one," he said again.



