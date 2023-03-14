Video
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 8:00 AM
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Four people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Bandarban, Habiganj and Mymensingh, in three days.

GAZIPUR: A college student has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Tongi in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Asif Hossain Tutul, 21, son of Babul Hossain, a resident of Ershad Nagar area. He was an eleventh grader at Uttara Ideal College.

Police and local sources said the youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 9 pm due to a family feud with his wife.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tongi East Police Station (PS) Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

LAMA, BANDARBAN: A female doctor has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Lama Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabrina Taranum Meghla, daughter of Md Shawkat of Bmubilchari Union in Chakaria Upazila of Cox's Bazar. She was a deputy-assistant medical officer at Health and Family Welfare Centre in Gajalia Union of Lama Upazila.

Family members suspected that Sabrina might have committed suicide after a feud with her father.

Residential Doctor of Lama Upazila Health Complex Shahidul Islam said locals brought her to the health complex, but she was already dead.

Lama PS OC Mohammad Shahidul Islam said the body was sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

HABIGANJ: A 10-year-old minor girl has reportedly committed suicide in Ajmiriganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Khadija Akter, daughter of Altab Mia, a resident of Jainagar area in the upazila.

According to local sources, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room at around 11 pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ajmiriganj PS OC Md Masuk Ali confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife has allegedly committed suicide in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rohima Khatun Rekha, 35, wife of Bulbul Mia, a resident of Charibaria Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rekha had a quarrel with husband in the morning. As a sequel to it, she drank poison in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.  

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.


