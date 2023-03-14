

KU observes Katka Tragedy Day



Khulna University observes March 13 every year as a mourning day and pays homage to 11 students who drowned in the sea near Katka of the Sundarban in 2004.



Programmes of the day included wearing of black badges at 9 am, mourning procession round the campus from Shaheed Minar at 9:15 am, laying of wreaths at Katka memorial on the campus, Milad Mahfil after Johar prayers at the university mosque, destitute feeding at 2 pm, condolence meeting at 6:30 pm, candle lighting at 7 pm and a documentary film show at 7:30 pm.



KU Teachers Association, Officers Welfare Association, Architecture Discipline and other organizations also pay homage at Katka memorial.



Pro-Vice Chancellor of Khulna University Professor Dr Hosneara led the mourning procession. Treasurer, deans and heads of various disciplines attended the event.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Katka memorial with head of Architecture Discipline Professor Dr Sirajul Islam in the chair. Pro-VC Dr Hosne Ara, and Treasurer Dr Amit Roy Chowdhury, among others, addressed the meeting.



On March 13, 2004, nine final year students of Architecture of Khulna University and two students of Mechanical Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka were swept away by powerful current while bathing in the sea near Katka of the Sundarban.



The 11 hapless students were among those who went to the Sundarban for sightseeing and picnic. The victims are Arnaj Rifat Rupa, Kauser Ahmed Khan, Ashrafuzzaman Toha, Kazi Abdul Mueed bin Walid, Munadil Raihan bin Mahbub, Abdullah-el-Baki, Maksumul Aziz Mostaji Nipun, Touhidul Enam Opu, Mahmudur Rahman Russel of Khulna University, Samiul Hasan Khan and Shamsul Arefin Shakil of Buet.



KHULNA, Mar 13: Teachers, students, officials and employees of Khulna University (KU) observed 'Katka Tragedy Day' on Monday in a befitting manner.Khulna University observes March 13 every year as a mourning day and pays homage to 11 students who drowned in the sea near Katka of the Sundarban in 2004.Programmes of the day included wearing of black badges at 9 am, mourning procession round the campus from Shaheed Minar at 9:15 am, laying of wreaths at Katka memorial on the campus, Milad Mahfil after Johar prayers at the university mosque, destitute feeding at 2 pm, condolence meeting at 6:30 pm, candle lighting at 7 pm and a documentary film show at 7:30 pm.KU Teachers Association, Officers Welfare Association, Architecture Discipline and other organizations also pay homage at Katka memorial.Pro-Vice Chancellor of Khulna University Professor Dr Hosneara led the mourning procession. Treasurer, deans and heads of various disciplines attended the event.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Katka memorial with head of Architecture Discipline Professor Dr Sirajul Islam in the chair. Pro-VC Dr Hosne Ara, and Treasurer Dr Amit Roy Chowdhury, among others, addressed the meeting.On March 13, 2004, nine final year students of Architecture of Khulna University and two students of Mechanical Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka were swept away by powerful current while bathing in the sea near Katka of the Sundarban.The 11 hapless students were among those who went to the Sundarban for sightseeing and picnic. The victims are Arnaj Rifat Rupa, Kauser Ahmed Khan, Ashrafuzzaman Toha, Kazi Abdul Mueed bin Walid, Munadil Raihan bin Mahbub, Abdullah-el-Baki, Maksumul Aziz Mostaji Nipun, Touhidul Enam Opu, Mahmudur Rahman Russel of Khulna University, Samiul Hasan Khan and Shamsul Arefin Shakil of Buet.