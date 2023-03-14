Three burnt in Satkhira, Narayanganj

An elderly man was burnt to death and a woman and her son were injured in separate incidents in two districts- Satkhira and Narayanganj, on Sunday.



SATKHIRA: A retired school teacher was burnt to death in a fire that broke out in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Mamtaz Uddin, 77, a retired school teacher of Chandanpur High School.

Nephew of the deceased and also Assistant Professor of Chandanpur United College Ashraful Islam said his uncle was collecting dry leaves from the backyard of the house and setting those on fire.



Accidentally clothes of Mamtaz caught fire and it spread very quickly, engulfing him in flames. He died on the spot.



NARAYANGANJ: Two persons including a minor child were burnt to injure in a fire that broke out reportedly from an explosion at a 12-storey building in the district on Sunday evening.



The injured are Kulsum Akter and her three-year-old boy Khaled.



Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service Station Fakhruddin said the fire broke out at the sixth floor of 12-storey building, named 'MS Tower', at Masdair in Narayanganj after Maghrib prayer on Sunday.



On information, six units of fire fighters rushed to the scene and doused the blaze.



