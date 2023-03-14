Patuakhali AL leader arrested on rape attempt  

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Mar 13: A man has been arrested allegedly for attempting to rape of a 10-year-old girl in Kalapara Upazila of the district.



The arrested is Md Delwar Talukdar, 55, organizing secretary of Ward No. 8 Unit of Awami League (AL) under Dabluganj Union in the upazila.



The mother of the victim lodged a case with Mahipur Police Station (PS) against the accused.



According to police and the victim's family, Delwar along with 10 to 15 people went to Barkutia Village on Saturday for the union parishad election campaign, and violated the child when her mother was working in a nearby field.



"He came to our home and, upon realising my child was alone, molested her," she said.



Following this, police arrested the man and produced him before the court.



Officer-in-Charge of Mahipur PS Abul Khair confirmed the matter.





