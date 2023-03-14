Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Patuakhali AL leader arrested on rape attempt  

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Mar 13: A man has been arrested allegedly for attempting to rape of a 10-year-old girl in Kalapara Upazila of the district.

The arrested is Md Delwar Talukdar, 55, organizing secretary of Ward No. 8 Unit of Awami League (AL) under Dabluganj Union in the upazila.

The mother of the victim lodged a case with Mahipur Police Station (PS) against the accused.

According to police and the victim's family, Delwar along with 10 to 15 people went to Barkutia Village on Saturday for the union parishad election campaign, and violated the child when her mother was working in a nearby field.

"He came to our home and, upon realising my child was alone, molested her," she said.

Following this, police arrested the man and produced him before the court.

Officer-in-Charge of Mahipur PS Abul Khair confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMRSTU, Pirojpur starts official work
Four ‘commit suicide’in four districts
KU observes Katka Tragedy Day
Three burnt in Satkhira, Narayanganj
Patuakhali AL leader arrested on rape attempt  
Meet on law and order held in Satkhira
Obituary
Strict security measures in Khulna for smooth celebration of Bangabandhu’s birthday


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft