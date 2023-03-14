Meet on law and order held in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Mar 13: The quarterly meeting of District Law and Order Committee was held in the district on Sunday at 11 am.



The meeting was arranged in the Shilpakala Academy auditorium under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir. It was attended by Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, MP (Satkhira Sadar), as the chief guest.



Among others, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary and District Council Chairman Alhaj Md Nazrul Islam, Superintendent of Police Kazi Moniruzzaman, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Sabizur Rahman, Satkhira Government College's Principal Professor Md Amanullah-al-Hadi, and Satkhira Government Women's College's Vice-Principal Professor Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal spoke at the meeting.



District AL Vice-President Principal Abu Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Chairman Alhaj Md Asaduzzaman Babu, Satkhira Judge Court APP Adv. Ataur Rahman, Kalaroa Municipal Mayor Aminul Islam Bulbul, Debhata Upazila Chairman Md Mujibur Rahman, Kaliganj Upazila Chairman Md Saeed Mehdi, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fatema-Tuz-Zohra, Kalaroa UNO Ruli Biswas, Debhata UNO ABM Khalid Hossain, Kaliganj UNO Rahima Sultana Bushra, Shyamnagar UNO Aktar Hossain, Satkhira Municipality Chief Executive Officer Nazim Uddin, District Social Services Directorate Superintendent Santosh Kumar Nath, BRTA-Satkhira Circle Assistant Director KM Mahabub Kabir, Narcotics Control Directorate's Deputy Director Sheikh Mohammad Hashem Ali, District Consumer Rights Protection Officer Nazmul Hasan, District Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad's President Biswajit Sadhu, District Marketing Officer Md Abdullah, and Sadar Police Station Officer-In-Charge Abu Jihad Mohammad Fakhrul Alam Khan, among others, attended the meeting.



Mamun murder case of Chhatra League on February 28, 2013 was raised at the meeting for investigation. It was raised whether the landless people of the district are really landless.



The progress of drug and smuggling cases, and statistics of pending cases in the district courts were discussed while taking strict measures to stop rumour was stressed.



It was noted to shift Satkhira central bus terminal, city transport counter, and Kaliganj bus terminal within the next week.



Making the district drug-free, controlling the market of daily commodities during the holy month of Ramadan, and Waj Mahfil were also noted.



Harassment of passport passengers in the name of extra checking by BGB in Bhomra immigration area was also discussed at the meeting.



Decisions were taken on various issues of public importance including road closure and road damage due to soil carrying.



