Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Meet on law and order held in Satkhira

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Mar 13: The quarterly meeting of District Law and Order Committee was held in the district on Sunday at 11 am.

The meeting was arranged in the Shilpakala Academy auditorium under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir. It was attended by Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, MP (Satkhira Sadar), as the chief guest.

Among others, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary and District Council Chairman Alhaj Md Nazrul Islam, Superintendent of Police Kazi Moniruzzaman, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Sabizur Rahman, Satkhira Government College's Principal Professor Md Amanullah-al-Hadi, and Satkhira Government Women's College's Vice-Principal Professor Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal spoke at the meeting.

District AL Vice-President Principal Abu Ahmed, Sadar Upazila  Chairman Alhaj Md Asaduzzaman Babu, Satkhira Judge Court APP Adv. Ataur Rahman, Kalaroa Municipal Mayor Aminul Islam Bulbul, Debhata Upazila Chairman Md Mujibur Rahman, Kaliganj Upazila Chairman  Md Saeed Mehdi, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fatema-Tuz-Zohra, Kalaroa UNO Ruli Biswas, Debhata UNO ABM Khalid Hossain, Kaliganj UNO  Rahima Sultana Bushra, Shyamnagar UNO Aktar Hossain, Satkhira Municipality Chief Executive Officer Nazim  Uddin, District Social Services Directorate Superintendent Santosh Kumar Nath, BRTA-Satkhira Circle Assistant Director KM Mahabub Kabir, Narcotics Control Directorate's Deputy Director Sheikh Mohammad Hashem Ali, District Consumer Rights Protection Officer Nazmul Hasan, District Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad's President Biswajit Sadhu, District Marketing Officer Md  Abdullah, and Sadar Police Station Officer-In-Charge Abu Jihad Mohammad Fakhrul Alam Khan, among others, attended the meeting.

Mamun murder case of Chhatra League on February 28, 2013 was raised at the meeting for investigation. It was raised whether the landless people of the district are really landless.

The progress of drug and smuggling cases, and statistics of pending cases in the district courts were discussed while taking strict measures to stop rumour was stressed.

It was noted to shift Satkhira central bus terminal, city transport counter, and Kaliganj bus terminal within the next week.

Making the district drug-free, controlling the market of daily commodities during the holy month of Ramadan, and Waj Mahfil were also noted.

Harassment of passport passengers in the name of extra checking by BGB in Bhomra immigration area was also discussed at the meeting.

Decisions were taken on various issues of public importance including road closure and road damage due to soil carrying.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMRSTU, Pirojpur starts official work
Four ‘commit suicide’in four districts
KU observes Katka Tragedy Day
Three burnt in Satkhira, Narayanganj
Patuakhali AL leader arrested on rape attempt  
Meet on law and order held in Satkhira
Obituary
Strict security measures in Khulna for smooth celebration of Bangabandhu’s birthday


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft