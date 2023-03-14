KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Farhana Parvin, assistant teacher of Kulaura Girls' High School in the district, died at Kulaura Upazila Health Complex at 10am on Friday. She was 38.



Farhana fell sick all of a sudden after returning home from the school on Thursday afternoon. She was immediately taken to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where she died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.



Her first namaz-e-janaza was held on Kulaura Girls' High School Field after Juma prayers.



After her second namaz-e-janaza, she was buried at a graveyard in Jhenidah.



Hasna Banu BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Hasna Banu, retired head teacher of Nawtika High School and wife of retired principal Amjad Hossain of Bagha Shahdolw Government College and Vice-President of District Awami League, passed away on March 4. She was 62.



She breathed her last at her own house in Nawtika Village at 3am. She had been suffering from cancer for a long time.



Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held on the Nawtika High School premises on Sunday at 3:30pm. Later on, she was laid down at a local graveyard.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP (Bagha-Charghat), condoled her death expressing deep sympathy to bereaved family members.



Former MP Raihanul Haq Raihan, Bagha Upazila Chairman Adv. Layeb Uddin Lavlu, political leaders and teachers of different educational institutions took part in her Namaj-e-Janaza, and condoled her death.



She left behind, her husband, one son and one daughter to mourn her death.



