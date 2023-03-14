Strict security measures in Khulna for smooth celebration of Bangabandhu’s birthday

KHULNA, Mar 13: The law-enforcement agencies have taken coordinated security measures for smooth and peaceful celebration ahead of the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Independence Day.



Representatives of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), District Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) and Anser-VDP disclosed the decision at the monthly law and order meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office on Sunday.



With DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair, Additional DC of KMP Imran Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sushanta Sarkar, Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, West Zone Forest Officer of the Sundarban Abu Naser Md Mohsin, Vice-President of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Gopi Kishan, freedom fighters Professor Alamgir Kabir and Mahbubur Rahman, among others, addressed the meeting.



"We've taken coordinated and foolproof security measures for peaceful celebration of the Bangabandhu's 103rd birthday and National Children Day on March 17 and 53rd Independence Day on March 26, Imran Ahmed, ADC of KMP, said while speaking at the law meeting on the security arrangement in the city.



ASP Sushanta Sarker said, "Security plan has been taken ahead of the holy Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr".



He said, in coordination with other law-enforcement agencies, a security tire was ensured across the district to observe the Bangabandhu's birthday, Independence Day with due dignity.



Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed said that around 75 per cent people have taken all doses of coronavirus vaccine (Covid-19) in the city and district.



Successful rate of Covid-19 vaccine has reduced coronavirus patients in Khulna, he said, adding that fourth dose of inoculation is ongoing in the city and district.



Forest Officer Abu Naser Md Mohsin said, deer poaching and fishing with using chemical has been reduced due to combined initiatives by the Department of Forest and law-enforcement agencies.



DC Dr Khondokar Yasir Arefin urged businessmen for not increasing price of essentials during the holy Ramadan.



He also said, monitoring team will be formed to watch kitchen markets in Khulna.



In the welcome speech, Additional District Magistrate Arif Munim Linkon presented cases filed with city and upazila police stations in the last February.



