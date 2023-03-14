Two crushed under train in Pabna, Gopalganj

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Gopalganj, in three days.



ISHWARDI, PABNA: A security guard of a government food warehouse was crushed under a train in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Ali, 52, a resident of Ghokselunda Village under Bera Upazila in the district.



Locals said a train hit the man while he was crossing the railway line in Iahwardi Rail Station area at around 9:30 am, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, members of fire service recovered his body from the scene.



GOPALGANJ: A school teacher was killed after his motorcycle being hit by a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The accident took place in Naldanga area of the upazila at around 9 am.



Deceased Badal Biswas, 36, son of Neelratan Bishwas, was a resident of Dalnia Village under Majhigati Union of the upazila. He was a science teacher of Guadhana Silna Bindu Bashini High School.



Quoting locals, Rajbari Railway PS Inspector Somnath Bosu said the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train hit the teacher's motorbike when he was crossing the railway track. Then he fell into a ditch, 30 to 40 feet away from the railway track, and died on the spot.



